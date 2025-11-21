Preview: Bears Ready for 3 in 3 Days, Storm, 67's and Firebirds

After a tough two game road trip the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column this weekend as they prepare for three games in three days. They will get the weekend started on the road in Guelph Friday night, then head back to the Bayshore to host the Ottawa 67's and Flint Firebirds on Saturday and Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday will be the third meeting between the Attack and Storm with the season series even through the first two games out of eight this season. This will be the first time that the Bears and 67's will face off this year. The teams split the season series last season going 1-1 as well as going 3-3 in the last five years. Owen Sound will wrap up the weekend with their third game against the Firebirds this season who have had the Bears number this year winning both of the previous matchups 6-2 this season.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (13-8-0-2)

Heading into this weekend the Attack have been in a bit of a rough patch just 4-5-0-1 in their last ten games as well as dropping four of the last five. They will be looking to use the bright spot in their game to their advantage as the teams power play still sits third in the league working at a 30.1% clip. The Bears are also still getting scoring from their top performers Tristan Delisle (15-16-31), Pierce Mbuyi (13-18-31) and Harry Nansi (7-24-31). These three will be vital in bring the team back to winning ways. The Bears will also be looking for strong performances from their net-minder with Carter George who will be looking to bounce back after two tough losses in London and Flint. George has seven win on the year and is holding a 3.13 GAA and a 0.899 SAV%.

In roster news, the Attack have reassigned forward Ethan Kindree to the Lindsay Muskies of the OJHL.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE STORM (11-8-2-0)

Heading into the weekend the Storm sit four points back of the Attack in the Western Conference, but head into the weekend on a bit of a hot streak, winners of seven of their last 10 games. The main supply of production for the Storm has come from Ethan Miedema (11-9-20), Charlie Paquette (5-10-15) and Wil McFadden (2-12-14). Getting most of the work load in the net for the Storm has been Zachary Jovanoski who has 10 wins, 3.40 GAA and a 0.894 SAV%.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Guelph Storm have four NHL drafted players, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Charlie Paquette (Dallas) and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) as well as one player that was taken in the 2023 NHL Draft; Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres). They also recently got 2024 Draft pick Jett Luchanko (PHI) back from his time in the NHL to start the season.

SCOUTING THE 67'S (16-5-1-1)

The Ottawa 67's are one of the hottest teams in the OHL at the moment with a 9-0-0-1 in their last ten games and overall record of 16-5-1-1 that has them ranked 8th in the CHL's weekly poll. The 67's main production is coming from Jasper Kuhta (14-11-25), Nic Whitehead (10-13-23) and Cooper Foster (13-8-21). In between the pipes for the 67's is Ryder Fetterolf who you could say is one of the hottest goalies in the OHL with a 11-2-1 record, a 0.926 SAV% and a 1.90 GAA while being a undrafted rookie.

DRAFTED 67'S:

The 67's have two players drafted into the NHL, one taken in the 2023 NHL Draft Cooper Foster was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The other was taken in the 2025 NHL Draft Filip Ekberg who was drafted in the seventh round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (14-6-1-0)

Coming into this game the Firebirds are sitting at fourth in the Western Conference at 14-6-1-0 and are 8-2-0-0 in their last ten games. As well as being on a six game winning streak. The Firebirds also have a highly effective penalty kill, sitting at 82.9% which is good for sixth in the OHL.

Leading the way for the Firebrids is Alex Kostov (14-9-23), Jimmy Lombardi (11-14-25) and Nathan Aspinall (12-15-27). In net for Flint this season they are bring lead by Mason Vaccari who has a record of 11-3-1 with a SAV% of 0.913 and a GAA of 2.83.

DRAFTED FIREBIRDS:

Flint has five player drafted into the NHL three of the five were drafted in to 2024 NHL Draft, Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Kaden Pitre (TB) and Darels Uljanskis (ANA). The other two were drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft, Jimmy Lombardi (LA) and Rylan Fellinger (TOR)

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Not able to attend this weekend's game, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates. Please note, only Friday nights game from London will be aired on Rogers Television, Saturday will not be available on Rogers.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will now play one on the road before they return home on the 22nd of November when they host Ottawa. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.







