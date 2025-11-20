Colts Earn 5-2 Win in Sudbury

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts delivered a composed and confident road effort on Wednesday night, skating to a 5-2 victory over the Sudbury Wolves at the Sudbury Community Arena. The win opens a four-game road stretch on a strong note, showcasing depth, scoring and poise in key moments.

Barrie struck first in the opening frame as Justin Handsor recorded his first career OHL goal, capitalizing on sustained pressure to give the Colts the early edge. Sudbury responded to even the score, but Barrie continued to dictate the pace.

In the second period, Emil Hemming buried a late equalizer, setting the stage for a pivotal third period. The Colts took over from there. Opening the final frame on the power play, Cole Emerton snapped home his first career OHL goal to restore the lead. Barrie added insurance as Calvin Crombie and Jonah McCormick sealed the win, securing the 5-2 final. Ben Hrebik had another key performance tonight, saving 43 out of 45 shots in the game.

The Colts now continue their trip as they head to Erie for a Friday night matchup against the Otters, before closing out the weekend in Niagara on Saturday night.







