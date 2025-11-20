Statement from the Kitchener Rangers Regarding 2027 Memorial Cup

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - Today the Canadian Hockey League announced it's decision to select the Guelph Storm as hosts for the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada. Joe Birch, Chief Operation Officer of the Kitchener Rangers has issued the following statement:

"While we are disappointed to share that our bid to host the 2027 Memorial Cup was not successful, we are incredibly proud of the effort, collaboration, and passion that went into this process. Our community, our fans, and our organization demonstrated why Kitchener is one of the premier hockey markets in the CHL. We specifically wish to thank Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and the City of Kitchener, the Region of Waterloo and Explore Waterloo for their unprecedented support of our efforts.

Although this outcome wasn't what we hoped for, our commitment to delivering world-class experiences for our fans and players remains stronger than ever. Thank you for your unwavering support and for standing with us throughout this journey."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.