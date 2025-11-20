Wolves Acquire Wilson from Saginaw

Published on November 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Saginaw Spirit. The Sudbury Wolves have acquired defenceman Zach Wilson from Saginaw, with Sudbury sending a 2027 Wolves 13th round selection to Saginaw in exchange.

Zach Wilson is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound left-handed defenceman with 55 games of OHL experience. A 2007-born native of Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Wilson was originally drafted in the third round, 52nd overall by the North Bay Battalion. Wilson started his OHL career with North Bay, which included 47 games in the 2024/25 season where he tallied two goals and two assists as a rookie blueliner. Wilson joined the Spirit for the 2025/26 OHL season after an early October trade with the Battalion.

Tickets for this Friday's game against the London Knights are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 10% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.