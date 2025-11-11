Wolves Doubleheader as Homestand Continues

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves will take the Sudbury Community Arena ice for the third and fourth straight time this weekend, as part of a six-game homestand at the Den. Facing a duo of the OHL's American opponents, the Wolves will play the Erie Otters on Friday, October 14th at 7:05pm, followed by the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, October 15th at 7:05pm.

Friday's game against the Erie Otters will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Wolves previously played the Otters on October 11th in Erie, where multi-point efforts from Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), Chase Coughlan, Kieron Walton (WPG), Blake Clayton, and Rowan Henderson propelled the team to a 6-3 win. Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Cavendish, and is Ukrainian Night! A night of perogies, live music, and a pre-game ceremony honouring Ukrainian heritage in the community.

Saturday's game features the first time the Wolves will face the Saginaw Spirit this season. The Spirit carry a younger roster this season, which includes rookie scoring leader and 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward Nikita Klepov. Saturday's game is the Wolves only Sudbury Saturday Night of the season, proudly sponsored by the Palladino Auto Group. Wolves Nation are encouraged to get to the arena when doors open, as retro Wolves toques provided by Palladino Auto Group will be given away throughout the lobby concourse!

The Shoresy Night Jersey Auction is still live! All proceeds from this year's auction will go towards Play It Forward, helping underprivileged kids grow and develop through sports. Those interested have until the auction closes this Thursday at 2pm to bid! Fans can access the auction online via Dash HERE.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 10% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for Friday and Saturday's games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







