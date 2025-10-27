Retro Wednesday Battle with the Greyhounds

Published on October 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves will complete their three-game homestand this Wednesday, October 29th, as the Soo Greyhounds will visit for the second time this season. With puck drop set for 6:00pm following a game time change, the Wolves will be wearing their retro green alternate jerseys.

The Wolves enter Wednesday's contest with a successful homestand so far, earning 5-3 and 8-2 wins against the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes respectively. Friday's game against the Colts saw multiple three-point performances from Alex Pharand, Kieron Walton (WPG), and Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), with Finn Marshall making 32 saves to secure the win.

Sunday saw an offensive explosion, as the game immediately kicked off with Artem Gonchar (NYR) scoring his first OHL goal just 37 seconds in. A potent powerplay which saw the Wolves go 3/5 catapulted the Wolves to a blowout win, including an OHL career-high five points from Kieron Walton. With four points from Nathan Villeneuve, three points from Alex Pharand, two goals from Chase Coughlan, and a notable goal for Liam Ladds against his former team, the Wolves move on to Wednesday after a dominating performance.

Wednesday's game is proudly sponsored by Your Local Independent Grocers, Andrew's, Chris', Gayathry & Adhavan's, Messier's, and Paquette's, who will be on site with great prizes for fans throughout the game!

The Wolves will hit the road following Wednesday's game, facing the Kitchener Rangers on Friday, October 31st at 7:00pm, and the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, November 1st at 7:00pm. Wolves Nation can tune into the game either through FloHockey HERE or through the Listen Live radio broadcast through the Wolves website HERE.

