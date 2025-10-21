First Doubleheader at the Den this Season

Published on October 21, 2025

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves return home this week, where they'll welcome their first consecutive game homestand of the season. Friday, October 24th sees the rival Barrie Colts come to Sudbury for the first matchup between the two this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm. This game is followed by the Peterborough Petes visiting on Sunday, October 26th, with this game scheduled for 2:05pm.

The Wolves just like the rest of the OHL this past week took part in OHL Rivalry Week, where they faced the Soo Greyhounds in a home-and-home. Friday's contest on home ice saw the Wolves prevail 4-2, with multi-point efforts from Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), Kieron Walton (WPG), and Alex Pharand, along with Finn Marshall stopping 29 of 31 shots for his first win of the season. The Wolves then travelled to the Soo the following Saturday, where a gritty road affair saw the Greyhounds pull out a 3-1 win, and splitting the home-and-home. Jan Chovan (LAK) had the lone Wolves marker, while rookie goaltender Owen Leonard made 30 saves on 33 shots in the contest.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Topper's Pizza, who will be on site for great prizes for Wolves Nation, including multiple chances to win Pizza for a Year. It's Pizza Night, come celebrate all the delicious things about pizza with your friends from Topper's Pizza!

Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by KISS 105.3, and is the first Jr. Wolves Sunday of the season! Wolves Nation is encouraged to stick around following the conclusion of Sunday's game to skate on the ice, as select members of the Wolves will be skating as well for photos, autographs, and a great time. Sunday is also our Halloween game, kids are encouraged to dress up and head up to Guest Services behind Section 3 to receive a free ticket towards our Retro Wednesday game on October 29th and receive some sweet treats.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for both games are available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







