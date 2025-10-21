2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 5

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 5 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Through five weeks of the 2025-26 season, the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have emerged as the top three teams in the CHL, each continuing to set the standard across their respective leagues. The Bulldogs (8-0-1-1) retain the No. 1 spot for a second straight week, remaining unbeaten in regulation behind a CHL-best 6.10 goals per game and dominant performances from standouts like Adam Benak, Jake O'Brien, and Marek Vanacker. Just behind them, the Everett Silvertips (9-0-1-0) climb to a season-best No. 2 ranking, extending their 10-game point streak while boasting one of the league's most balanced rosters led by Julius Miettinen, Matias Vanhanen, and Carter Bear. The Armada (9-1-2-0) rounds out the top three, leading all CHL clubs with a +37 goal differential and powered by elite play from Xavier Villeneuve and Justin Carbonneau, whose offensive consistency has kept Blainville-Boisbriand among the nation's top-tier teams since opening night.

Beyond the top three, several clubs continue to impress and climb the CHL ladder. The Charlottetown Islanders (9-1-1-2) rose to sixth in this week's rankings on the strength of a six-game point streak and a pair of hat tricks from Will Shields, who now shares the CHL goal-scoring lead. The Chicoutimi Saguenéens (7-2-0-1) also moved up, reclaiming seventh place thanks to exceptional defensive play - allowing just 1.57 goals per game over their last seven contests - and the continued dominance of Raphaël Précourt in goal and Émile Guité up front. Meanwhile, the Prince George Cougars (7-2-0-0) make their 2025-26 debut in the CHL Top-10 Rankings, entering at No. 10 after a scorching start that included a pair of blowout wins and standout performances from Kooper Gizowski and Joshua Ravensbergen.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 5

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

4. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

5. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

6. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

7. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

9. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

10. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

