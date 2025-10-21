Dryden Allen and George Komadoski Named to NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List

Published on October 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - NHL Central Scouting announced on Monday its Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft and Firebirds defensemen Dryden Allen and George Komadoski both appeared on the list. Both Allen and Komadoski were given 'W' ratings, indicating a potential sixth or seventh round pick.

Allen and Komadoski were part of a group of 92 OHL players named to the watch list. Allen is in his second season of NHL Draft eligibility and his first in the OHL and with the Firebirds. He has recorded four assists in nine games played for Flint thus far. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native has announced a commitment to play NCAA hockey at Michigan State University. Komadoski is in his first season of draft eligibility and his first with the Firebirds. The 6'4 native of St. Louis joined the team as a free agent signing over the summer and has announced a commitment to play NCAA hockey at the University of Notre Dame.







