Firebirds Weekly Roundup, October 13-19

Published on October 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds entered week four of the season with a record of 3-3-1-0, coming off back-to-back shutout victories powered by Mason Vaccari. Once again, there were only two games scheduled, but this time it was a home-and-home series with the Saginaw Spirit as part of the OHL Rivalry Week.

The first of the two contests was Saturday evening at the Dort Financial Center with a standing room only crowd on hand. Nathan Aspinall lit the lamp with a power play tally in the opening frame, extending his point streak to all five games he's played in this season. The Spirit took a 2-1 advantage through the first 10 minutes of play before Darian Anderson netted his second of the season, followed closely by Luka Graziano's first OHL goal. Flint led 3-2 after 20 minutes. Defenseman Christian Colosimo extended the Birds' lead with the first of his young OHL career, followed by Chris Thibodeau's second of the campaign to give Flint a 5-2 lead near the midway point of regulation. Saginaw's Dimian Zhilkin scored back-to-back goals for the Spirit, but in the end, the Firebirds held on to win 5-4 and take a 2-0 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup.

The rivalry series shifted to the Dow Event Center on Sunday afternoon. Ryland Cunningham started things off with his first goal of the season, which stood as the lone marker of the opening frame. Saginaw tied things up in the second period, but Alex Kostov netted his first of two late in the frame to give the Birds a 2-1 advantage heading into the second intermission. The Spirit tied the game at two, but Kostov answered again with his second of the evening and fourth of the season to put the Birds on top again, this time 3-2. Zhilkin again scored a clutch goal for Saginaw in the final minute of regulation, sending the game to overtime tied at three. A late Saginaw goal in the final second of the three-on-three overtime frame was disallowed, having been ruled to cross the line after time expired, which sent the contest to a shootout. Thibodeau and Kostov both beat netminder Stepan Shurygin to give the Firebirds their fourth-straight victory and a 3-0 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Cup. Aspinall and Kostov both extended their point streaks to six games, and Vaccari finished with 39 saves for his fifth win between the pipes.

Across the two games versus Saginaw last week, the Firebirds were outshot 76-52. At the faceoff dots they were outdrawn by the Spirit 75-49. The power play clicked, scoring at a 50.0% clip with three goals on six total chances. The penalty kill allowed two goals on seven shorthanded situations (71.4%).

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall now leads the squad with six goals and four assists for ten points in just six games played. Kostov and Jimmy Lombardi are tied for second with nine points each. Kostov has four goals and five helpers, whereas Lombardi's points are from nine assists through eight games. Urban Podrekar (1 G, 3 A) and Dryden Allen (4 A) top the defensive unit with four points apiece.

Two Firebirds appeared on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list, which released on Monday. Defensemen Dryden Allen and George Komadoski were each given a 'W' rating, which indicates a potential 6th-7th round draft pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Firebirds prospect Landon Pickersgill, who is playing for Flint's affiliate the Leamington Flyers, announced a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey at Lake Superior State University on Monday.

COMING UP

Flint has a busy weekend ahead, with three games in the span of three days. First up is a road trip to Kitchener for the second meeting of the season with the Rangers. The Firebirds return to home ice Saturday as they host the Erie Otters. On Sunday, the Owen Sound Attack invade the Dort Financial Center for a matinee game on Trick or Treat the Rink and Family FUNday Sunday. Fans can get two free kids' tickets (12 and under) with the purchase of one adult ticket. All fans are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to the game and enjoy trick-or-treating around the concourse prior to the start of the game. Puck drop for Sunday's contest is set for 4:00 p.m.







