Firebirds Drop Spirit, 5-4

FLINT - Nathan Aspinall had a goal and two assists, two Firebirds netted their first career OHL goals and Flint withstood a late push from the Saginaw Spirit as they won, 5-4 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 2-1 in the second period, Ryland Cunningham carried the puck into the attacking zone and dropped it for Darian Anderson. He slung a shot on net and beat Stepan Shurygin to even the score at two.

Flint then took the lead when Luka Graziano received a pass at the blue line and threw the puck toward the net. It got through traffic and past Shurygin for his first OHL goal, which gave the Firebirds their first lead.

In the second period, the Birds added to that lead as Christian Colosimo netted his first OHL goal. He took a wrist shot from the blue line that floated high past Shurygin's blocker and the lead was 4-2. Later in the second, Aspinall was sprung for a breakaway and put a shot on net that Shurygin stopped but could not quite cover. Chris Thibodeau followed the play and poked it home, pushing the Flint lead to 5-2.

Saginaw eventually answered with a power play goal as Dima Zhilkin's pass attempt caromed off a Flint stick and bounced into the net. Then then cut the deficit to one when Zhilkin cashed in off a won faceoff in the third period to make the score 5-4. That would be all for the Spirit though as the Firebirds kept them at bay for the remainder of the game and held on to secure the two points.

Saginaw managed a pair of goals in the first period as Levi Harper and Nikita Klepov both scored. Aspinall netted his goal in the first with a one-timer on a power play.

Flint secured its third consecutive win and improved to 4-3-1-0 while Saginaw fell to 2-4-3-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall registered his third multi-point game of the season and now has points in all five games in which he has appeared...Alex Kostov extended his point streak to five games with an assist...Flint took a 2-0 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head north to Saginaw to take on the Spirit on Sunday evening, completing OHL Rivalry Week. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

