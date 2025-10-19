Otters Earn Hard-Fought Point in Niagara But Fall in Overtime

St. Catharines, Ontario - The Otters would hit the road Saturday, embarking on their longest road trip of the season, both in terms of mileage and length. Erie would kick-off the trip with their Rivalry Week finale in St. Catharines, battling the Niagara IceDogs. Following a big home win Friday, the Otters would seek to secure a strong weekend with a big road win to get the trip underway.

Tensions were visibly high between these two OHL rivals in the first period, an early power play in favor of the Otters being the result. Both teams were at each other's throats in the opening minutes, shots being fired at a fast rate on both goaltenders, who played active roles in the opening period. Charlie Burns especially put on a show, Niagara earned themselves some nice opportunities that were no match for Burns, who was able to read their attacks play after play. However, it was quick hands by the IceDogs Ethan Czata (9) that earned him his ninth goal of the season as he finished an off-frame shot by Kevin He. This would prove to be the lone goal of the first period as Niagara took the lead going into the first intermission, 1-0.

The second period had a similar start, with both teams going at it on either end. However, it was Gabriel Frasca (5) to change the narrative, driving one into the back of the net three minutes into the period tying the game at 1-1. He was assisted by Dylan Edwards, another key player in the night's contest. No more than ten minutes later, it was Brett Hammond (4), to thread the needle, striking with limited space. He nailed his fourth goal of the season to put Erie up, 2-1, with eight minutes remaining. The Otters found themselves in some penalty-kill trouble this period, though the IceDogs failed to capitalize on the power-play for the majority of the game, Niagara's Ryan Roobroeck (PPG, 5) netted one with a minute remaining, putting us at 2-2 going into the final period. Shots on goal would favor Erie 22-19.

The final period was a dogfight, the Otters battling for a sweep on the weekend, and the IceDogs hoping to earn their first win of OHL rivalry week. The tug-of-war for the win persisted throughout the period. Newcomer, Jake Murray, scored his second goal of his OHL career, putting the Otters up 3-2 moments into the period, but no more than two minutes later, fellow rookie, Ryerson Edgar (PPG, 5), fired one in for Niagara, scoring his first power-play goal of the year tying the game at 3-3. The score remained tied for the remainder of the period, taking us into overtime in St. Catherine's, ON.

Overtime would see both teams trading scoring chances looking for the winning goal. The extra frame proved to be a heartbreaker for the Otters, as a goal from Riley Patterson (GWG, 3) sealing the deal for Niagara, as the Otters would fall in overtime by a final score of 4-3. Final shots on goal total would see Erie out-shoot Niagara 44-25.

