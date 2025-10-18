Kingston Looks for a Response against the Generals this Afternoon

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back in action this afternoon at Slush Puppie Place, hosting the Oshawa Generals for a 4:05 p.m. puck drop. It's a quick turnaround for the Frontenacs, who will be eager to put last night's performance behind them after a tough 3-0 loss to the Ottawa 67's.

Kingston was outshot 31-13 in last night's game and couldn't find much offensive rhythm against a stingy Ottawa squad. The loss was certainly a disappointing one, but the silver lining is that the Frontenacs have a perfect 2-0 record against the Generals this season. The black and gold picked up a pair of 5-2 victories over the Gennies both on home ice and on the road, and Kingston will look to draw on those positive memories to get back on track this afternoon.

The message heading into this one is simple: respond. The Frontenacs will be looking for a strong start, more sustained offensive zone time, and a collective commitment to pushing the pace. Against a divisional rival like Oshawa, there's no better opportunity to show resilience, regain momentum, and turn the page.

It's Saturday afternoon hockey at Slush Puppie Place, and Kingston will be hungry to deliver a bounce-back effort for the Fronts Family.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Robin Kuzma (#13)

The younger of the Kuzma brothers has had success against the Oshawa Generals so far this season. Robin Kuzma has scored in both games against the Gens this year, and although he is typically on the fourth line he has proven to be disruptive and active in the offensive zone against Oshawa. Kuzma has established early in his OHL career that he loves playing against our rivals from down the 401.

Oshawa - Ben Danford (#77)

Since being sent back to the junior ranks from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ben Danford has been a rock for the Generals. Their captain was sorely missed from their lineup, as a lot of graduating players moved on from last year's roster and star forward Beckett Sennecke is still with the Anaheim Ducks; and he may not return at all. Danford isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he can shut down the opposition all on his own. He's one of the best defensive minded prospects at the position, and he'll be an added wall to run through for the Frontenacs tonight.

