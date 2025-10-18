Generals Face Frontenacs for Third Time this Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue OHL Rivalry Week as they head to Kingston to take on the Frontenacs in their third meeting of the young season. This also marks the Gens' second visit to Slush Puppie Place in two weeks.

Kingston has taken the first two matchups over Oshawa, both by 5-2 margins. Both times, the Frontenacs struck for goals in bunches, including five unanswered in the first meeting at the TCC, making it a tough hill to climb for the Generals.

Tomas Pobezal and Robin Kuzma have both scored in each game while Maleek McGowan, Aleks Kulemin and Nolan Snyder each recorded three points in the two contests as well.

Gavin Betts has also stopped 46 of the 50 shots the Generals have thrown at him, winning both goaltender battles against both Isaac Gravelle the first time and Jaden Cholette the second.

In hopes of a bounce-back effort from Thursday's tough loss in Peterborough, the Gens also hope to solve the Frontenacs and get a win back in the season series.

The starts have been there for Oshawa as they opened the scoring in the first two matchups, but the key will certainly be keeping the foot on the gas pedal and not allowing Kingston to gain any life.

Since their second meeting at the top of the month, the Generals have won three and lost three while the Frontenacs have gone 2-2-0-0, including a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa 67's on home ice last night.

The Gens will still be without Brady Murnane on the blue line as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







