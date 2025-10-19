Rye Stops 25 in Home Win over 67's

Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný looks for a scoring chance against the Ottawa 67's

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, October 18, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Ottawa 67's for the first time this season. A late goal from Adam Novotny would prove to be the winner, as the Petes won the game by a score of 2-1.

Easton Rye led the way for Peterborough, stopping 25/26 for his fifth win of the season. Carson Cameron and Adam Novotny scored, while James Petrovski picked up two assists. Matthew Soto (100 OHL assists) and Braydon McCallum each picked up an assist in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:17) - Carson Cameron (2), Assists - James Petrovski (4), Matthew Soto (7 - 100th Career OHL Assist)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (16:25) PP - Adam Novotny (5), Assists - James Petrovski (5), Braydon McCallum (5)

Ottawa Goal (19:59) - Frankie Marrelli (1), Assists - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (8), Thomas Vandenberg (6)

The Petes are back in action to conclude the OHL's Rivalry Week on Sunday, October 19, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

