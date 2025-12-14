Petes Beat CHL's Number One Ranked Bulldogs 5-3 at Home

Peterborough, ON - On Saturday, December 13, the Peterborough Petes hosted the CHL and OHL's number one ranked Brantford Bulldogs in front of their 10th sold-out crowd of the season. The game was presented by Lansdowne Place, in support of Autism Ontario. Adam Levac put the Petes ahead in the third period, with Brennan Faulkner hitting the empty net late to secure Peterborough's 5-3 win.

Adam Levac, Brennan Faulkner, and Braydon McCallum led the way for the Petes, each scoring and picking up an assist. Gerry DiCunzolo and Carson Cameron also scored, while Kaden McGregor, Matthew Perreault, Calum Hartnell (first career point), Matthew Soto, and James Petrovski all had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 37/40, picking up his 16th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brantford Goal (1:22) - Nikolas Rossetto (2), Assists - Parker Holmes (3), Jeremy Freeman (4)

Peterborough Goal (12:21) - Gerry DiCunzolo (3), Unassisted

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:07) PP - Carson Cameron (4), Assists - Kaden McGregor (9), Matthew Perreault (9)

Peterborough Goal (10:20) PP - Braydon McCallum (7), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (9), Adam Levac (15)

Third Period:

Brantford Goal (3:57) - Caleb Malhotra (15), Assist - Edison Engle (15)

Brantford Goal (6:57) - Cooper Dennis (17), Assists - Caleb Malhotra (26), Cameron Hankai (3)

Peterborough Goal (12:17) - Adam Levac (13), Assists - Calum Hartnell (1 - first career OHL point), Matthew Soto (19)

Peterborough Goal (19:06) EN - Brennan Faulkner (12), Assists - James Petrovski (14), Braydon McCallum (17)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, December 18 when they host the Niagara IceDogs for their annual Christmas game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







