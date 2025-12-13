Forward Jasper Kuhta Invited to Team Finland's Under-20 World Junior Pre-Tournament Camp

Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - Team Finland announced today that Ottawa 67's forward Jasper Kuhta has been invited to Finland's under-20 national team roster for its pre-tournament World Junior camp.

The 2026 IIHF World Juniors Championship begins on December 26 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, at the Grand Casino Arena and the 3M Arena in Minneapolis.

Kuhta, 19, was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Helsinki, Finland native spent the 2024-2025 season with the HIFK Helsinki U20 team, where he scored 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points across 38 regular-season games. During the playoffs, he averaged one point per game, scoring two goals and adding two assists in two matches. This season, playing for the 67's, he has appeared in 31 games, recording 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points.







