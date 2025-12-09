4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that Nathan Amidovski, Ryder Fetterolf, Ondrej Ruml and Thomas Vandenberg have been selected to represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.
The game will take place on January 14, 2025, at Peterborough Memorial Centre and will feature the top 2026 NHL Entry Draft prospects from the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern and Western Conferences.
"We are very proud of Nathan, Ryder, Ondrej, and Thomas for earning this opportunity," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "They're important players on our team, and they all have bright futures ahead of them. We are excited to see them compete on this stage, standing alongside some of the top prospects in our league."
Amidovski, 17, was selected 11th overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Before joining the OHL, Nathan played for the Barrie Colts U16 AAA team, where he tallied 69 points in 33 games. He also totalled 22 points over nine playoff outings and finished with six points in five games at the 2024 OHL Cup. In his rookie year, he posted eight points over 52 games. This season, the Alliston native suited up in 26 games for the 67's, scoring five goals and 11 assists for 16 points, including one shootout winner.
Fetterolf, 17, was signed as a free agent by the Ottawa 67's in June 2025. He joined the team after a remarkable season with Gilmour Academy, where he posted a .940 save percentage and a 1.64 goals-against average over 61 games in the USHS-Prep circuit. This season, he has played 18 games, maintaining a 0.922 save percentage with a record of 14-3-1-0, including two shutouts. He has been recognized as OHL Rookie of the Week twice and was named OHL Rookie of the Month for November.
Ruml, 17, was selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. Originally from Boskovice, Czechia, Ondrej played for HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, earning 40 points in 41 games. He also contributed 10 points in seven playoff games, with one goal and nine assists. This season, playing for the 67's, he has appeared in 30 games and scored 17 points, comprising seven goals and ten assists.
Vandenberg, 17, was selected 93rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied nine goals and nine assists for 18 points over 55 regular-season games. This year, he recorded 18 points in 21 games, including a hat trick in his OHL debut. He is ranked #70 by Consolidated Ranking and #30 by TSN/Craig Button for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Matt Minchak Selected to Team East in 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Oshawa Generals
- Alex Kostov Named to Western Conference Roster for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Flint Firebirds
- Three Petes Named to Team East 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospect Game - Peterborough Petes
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Niagara IceDogs
- Mbuyi and Zurawski Revealed in Rosters for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Owen Sound Attack
- Coaching Staff and Two Rangers Named to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Kitchener Rangers
- Cover, Wassilyn Named to 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - London Knights
- Jovanovski, Singh, and Stevens Named to Roster for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Guelph Storm
- Henderson Among Roster Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Sudbury Wolves
- Dravecky & Malhotra Named to OHL Top Prospects Game - Brantford Bulldogs
- Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Represent Western Conference at Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Erie Otters
- Klepov, Barabanov, Shurygin Named to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Saginaw Spirit
- 4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 1-6 - Flint Firebirds
- Firebirds Ranked 10th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 12 - Flint Firebirds
- New Madhouse on Market Coming to Brantford - Brantford Bulldogs
- Toss Weekend at the Den - Sudbury Wolves
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12 - OHL
- Fronts this Week: Kingston Has a Three Game Week as We Get Closer to the Holidays - Kingston Frontenacs
- IceDogs Reaffirm Established Partnership with Blocktickets - Niagara IceDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- 4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Forward Sam McCue from Brantford Bulldogs
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Month
- Annual 67's Toy Drive Returns to Support Local Youth
- Caden Kelly to Join the Cape Breton Eagles