4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that Nathan Amidovski, Ryder Fetterolf, Ondrej Ruml and Thomas Vandenberg have been selected to represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.

The game will take place on January 14, 2025, at Peterborough Memorial Centre and will feature the top 2026 NHL Entry Draft prospects from the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern and Western Conferences.

"We are very proud of Nathan, Ryder, Ondrej, and Thomas for earning this opportunity," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "They're important players on our team, and they all have bright futures ahead of them. We are excited to see them compete on this stage, standing alongside some of the top prospects in our league."

Amidovski, 17, was selected 11th overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Before joining the OHL, Nathan played for the Barrie Colts U16 AAA team, where he tallied 69 points in 33 games. He also totalled 22 points over nine playoff outings and finished with six points in five games at the 2024 OHL Cup. In his rookie year, he posted eight points over 52 games. This season, the Alliston native suited up in 26 games for the 67's, scoring five goals and 11 assists for 16 points, including one shootout winner.

Fetterolf, 17, was signed as a free agent by the Ottawa 67's in June 2025. He joined the team after a remarkable season with Gilmour Academy, where he posted a .940 save percentage and a 1.64 goals-against average over 61 games in the USHS-Prep circuit. This season, he has played 18 games, maintaining a 0.922 save percentage with a record of 14-3-1-0, including two shutouts. He has been recognized as OHL Rookie of the Week twice and was named OHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Ruml, 17, was selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. Originally from Boskovice, Czechia, Ondrej played for HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, earning 40 points in 41 games. He also contributed 10 points in seven playoff games, with one goal and nine assists. This season, playing for the 67's, he has appeared in 30 games and scored 17 points, comprising seven goals and ten assists.

Vandenberg, 17, was selected 93rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied nine goals and nine assists for 18 points over 55 regular-season games. This year, he recorded 18 points in 21 games, including a hat trick in his OHL debut. He is ranked #70 by Consolidated Ranking and #30 by TSN/Craig Button for the 2026 NHL Draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.