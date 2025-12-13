Onni Kalto Named to Finland World Juniors Team

Oshawa, On. - Generals' forward Onni Kalto has been named to Team Finland's U20 World Junior Championship team, the club announced today.

Kalto was Oshawa's first round choice at the CHL Import Draft this past summer, selected 41st overall from the TPS Turku U20 team in Finland.

In 44 games last season with the U20 TPS Turku team, Kalto recorded 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points.

So far this year, Kalto has been off to a solid start at the OHL level with the Generals, tallying five goals and nine points in 30 games.

With his simple brand of hockey that includes driving to the net, Kalto should fit in nicely with Team Finland's style of play.

The IIHF World Junior Championship gets underway from Minnesota with all teams beginning Round Robin play on Boxing Day. Finland begins their tournament against Denmark.

The Generals return to the TCC Sunday, December 14th to take on division rivals, the Ottawa Kingston Frontenacs.







