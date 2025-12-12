Generals Begin Weekend Home Stint against Ottawa

Published on December 12, 2025

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back at the TCC after three stops on the road for a set of weekend games against a couple of East Division rivals.

First on the docket are the high-flying Ottawa 67's, who are rolling lately with eight wins in their last ten. That includes a recent victory over the Generals back in the nation's capital on November 28th thanks to a last-minute winner from Shaan Kingwell.

Ottawa has gotten great depth scoring from both their forwards and defenders as well as strong goaltending from both Ryder Fetterolf and Jaeden Nelson all season. In hopes of continuing their surge, Ottawa made a move last week to bring in Sam McCue from Brantford to add to their depth.

As for the Generals, they come in after a disappointing result on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs Wednesday night. While Oshawa has been playing more well-rounded hockey lately, some of their results have not showed on the scoreboard in some lobsided contests.

The Gens will go for a better result tonight against the second-best team in their division. Both sides have played tight hockey against one another in their first two matchups, but the 67's controlled each of them limiting Oshawa to just one goal in those two contests.

Up to seven points in his last five games, Harrison Franssen has found a groove offensively and the Generals will hope he continues his hot stretch. Franssen, in his second full season with Oshawa, has proven to be a flexible two-way forward who has had an impact on the Gens' special teams as both a reliable penalty killer and a net-front presence on the power play.

For the 67's, be on the lookout for over-ager Cooper Foster. Coming in leading his team in scoring, which includes 15 points in his last ten, Foster has further showcased what has made him a crafty playmaker over the last four seasons. Scanning the ice and drawing attention to himself to allow open space is how he creates his offense.

Action gets rolling at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







