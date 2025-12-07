Generals Score Six Unanswered, Rally to Defeat Wolves

Published on December 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals closed out their short weekend stint up north with a huge come-from-behind win over the Sudbury Wolves, rallying with six unanswered goals to win 6-3.

The Generals started this game spending a lot of time in their own zone with Sudbury forechecking them hard. The Wolves' work would pay off early with Vladimir Provorov finding Artem Gonchar at the side of the net and he tapped it in for the opening goal.

Sudbury would extend their lead early in the second with Provorov snapping it over Jaden Cholette's glove after leading an odd-man rush into the Generals' end. It was Provorov's second point of the afternoon and his first OHL goal.

Just about five minutes later, the Wolves would add another one off a neat passing play in the Generals' zone that led to Ethan Dean finishing into an open net as he was being knocked down for his first of the year.

Oshawa found themselves down three, but not for very long with Onni Kalto and Owen Griffin cutting the deficit to just one. Kalto followed up on a blocked shot, making a nice move on the doorstep and Griffin took a pass from Luke Posthumus in front and put it upstairs 1:14 later.

For the third straight game, the Generals were involved in an action-packed middle period that featured four goals between both sides. While the Gens' two quick strikes got them back in it, they did not get many chances after the Griffin tally to end the second and were still down one.

The final 20 started a bit slower than the first 40 minutes, but the Generals got it tied after going to review. It was deemed that Posthumus' shot at 8:07 went off the back bar on Karsen Chartier's blocker side and quickly came back out for Oshawa's third goal.

Posthumus' third point of the afternoon got the Generals back even after falling behind 3-0. The Gens would later get the game's first big chance on the man-advantage with a five-on-three power play and they would make it count to go in front.

Harrison Franssen parked himself in front and got just enough of Lucas Moore's one-timer to fool goaltender Chartier. Still with over a minute remaining on the second Sudbury penalty, Franssen would connect again pushing Aiden O'Donnell's one-timed shot over the goal line.

Back-to-back power play goals made it a two-goal lead for the Generals late in the third, and they would hold on in the final minutes with O'Donnell netting an empty netter to put it away.

Oshawa earns the bounce back win they were looking for on the heels of a three-goal comeback that started late in the second and lasted the entire third period, with the power play connecting at the right time late in the game.

Luke Posthumus finished the day with four points with Harrison Franssen recording all three of his points in the third period. Give credit to Jaden Cholette as well, who made some key saves leading up to the final period.

The Generals close out their road swing Wednesday night as they circle back east to Kingston for a tilt with division rivals, the Frontenacs. Oshawa returns home Friday, December 12th to take on the Ottawa 67's for the third time this season. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SBY 1st Goal: Artem Gonchar (7) from Vladimir Provorov at 6:44

2nd Period Scoring:

SBY 2nd Goal: Vladimir Provorov (1) from Alex Pharand and Daniel Berehowsky at 3:18

SBY 3rd Goal: Ethan Dean (1) from Artem Gonchar and Blake Clayton at 8:19

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (5) from Luke Posthumus and Haoxi Wang at 9:23

OSH 2nd Goal: Owen Griffin (14) from Luke Posthumus and Brady Blaseg at 10:37

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal: Luke Posthumus (7) from Haoxi Wang at 8:07

OSH 4th Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (9) from Lucas Moore and Owen Griffin at 12:27

OSH 5th Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (10) from Aiden O'Donnell and Luke Posthumus at 13:07

OSH 6th Goal (EN): Aiden O'Donnell (7) from Harrison Franssen at 16:29

OSH Power Play: 2/2

SBY Power Play: 0/0

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 24 saves on 27 shots

Karsen Chartier (SBY): 20 saves on 25 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.