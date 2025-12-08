Firebirds Settle for One Point in Shootout Loss to Ottawa, 3-2

Flint Firebirds defenseman Urban Podrekar (left) vs. the Ottawa 67's

OTTAWA, Ont. - Ihnatt Pazii and Nathan Aspinall both scored but the Firebirds were ultimately beaten by the Ottawa 67's in a shootout, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at TD Place. Flint earned three of a possible six points on their three-game road trip over the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period when Darian Anderson dug the puck out of the left corner and fed Aspinall in the slot. Aspinall hammered a one-timer high past Ryder Fetterolf and the Birds took a 1-0 lead.

Flint then added to that lead in the final minute of the first period as Alex Kostov circled in the attacking end and found Urban Podrekar on the left wing. Podrekar carried the puck down the boards and fed Pazii at the back door. Pazii flicked the puck home from a sharp angle and the lead grew to 2-0.

The 67's then answered though in the first minute of the second period. Connor Bewick threw a shot on net that Mason Vaccari stopped but the rebound popped back to Nic Whitehead on the back door. Whitehead jammed the rebound home to make it 2-1.

Ottawa tied the game in the third with a power play goal. Whitehead carried the puck across the blue line and hit Cooper Foster for a one-timer from the right circle. Foster's shot got through Vaccari, evening the score at two.

The game remained tied through the remainder of regulation and for a full overtime period which pushed things to a shootout. After both Vaccari and Fetterolf stopped the first three shots they faced, Filip Ekberg snuck one through Vaccari in the fourth round. Matthew Wang's attempt to equalize was stopped by Fetterolf and the Firebirds were forced to settle for one point in the shootout loss.

Flint moved to 20-7-1-2 in the shootout loss while Ottawa improved to 21-7-1-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist...Nathan Aspinall extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal...the Firebirds are now 2-2 in shootouts this season...Ihnat Pazii scored for the second straight game.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head home for three games next week, beginning on Wednesday night against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

