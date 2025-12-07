Game Day, Game 30, Firebirds at 67's - 3 p.m.

Published on December 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







TD Place

Ottawa, Ontario

3 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov scored twice, Darels Uljanskis and Nathan Aspinall each had two assists and the Firebirds beat the Kingston Frontenacs, 4-2, on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Mason Vaccari made 24 saves on 26 shots in the Flint win.

THAT'S 20: The Firebirds won their 20th game of the season on Friday night. Flint is tied for the second-most wins in the OHL, with only the Brantford Bulldogs having more with 21. The Firebirds, Ottawa 67's and Windsor Spitfires all have 20 wins. Flint's 20th win occurred on December 5. During the 2024-25 season, the Firebirds recorded their 20th win on January 30.

KOSTOV'S LAST DOZEN: Alex Kostov scored twice on Friday night and now has points in each of his last 12 games. Kostov's point streak is the longest of the season by a Firebird and the longest active point streak in the OHL. Kostov has 11 goals and 10 assists in the point streak, which is also the third-longest overall in the league this season. Nathan Aspinall also has a double-digit point streak with points in 10 in a row, the third-longest active streak in the league. Aspinall has assists in each of his last five games, the longest active assist streak in the OHL.

CHALLENGING OTTAWA: The 67's and Firebirds have identical records entering play on Sunday, both sitting at 20-7-1-1. Both are in third place in their respective conferences despite havig the second-most points, due to not leading their division. The 67's were the top-ranked team in the OHL's weekly power rankings this week and are playing the third game of three in three days on Sunday. Ottawa's calling card is defense; the 67's allow an average of 2.48 goals against per game, the fewest in the OHL. They have been hard to beat on home ice with a record of 9-2-0-0 at TD Place.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jimmy Lombardi has 99 career OHL points. He has not recorded a point in his last two, only the second time this season he has gone two straight games without a point...the Firebirds are 3-2-0-1 on Sundays this season...Flint is 3-3-1-1 all-time in Ottawa...Darels Uljanski has back-to-back multi-point games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head home for three games in four days over the next week. It begins on Wednesday night against the Guelph Storm and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.