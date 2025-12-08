IceDogs Sweep Weekend, Patterson Hits 150

The IceDogs start December hot by claiming back-to-back important wins.

After a winless month of November, the IceDogs start December by snapping their losing streak on Friday in Brampton against the Steelheads, and taking down the North Bay Battalion in a thrilling overtime at home Sunday afternoon, earning four big points, while Riley Patterson hit 150 career OHL points.

On Friday night, the IceDogs travelled to the CAA Centre to take on the Brampton Steelheads in Niagara's first of two Central Division matchups this weekend. After a slow first two periods and a two-nothing deficit entering the third period, the IceDogs stormed back, scoring four unanswered goals in six minutes to get the win and end their nine-game losing streak.

Ethan Czata sparked the comeback, burying Niagara's first goal, followed by his linemate, rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar, who scored on the power play 1:46 later. Thirty seconds later, NHL Draft-eligible Ryan Roobroeck scored his 14th of the year on a highlight-reel effort. Riley Patterson sealed the game for Niagara with an empty-netter to complete the comeback. While the third-period scoring was the catalyst for the comeback, it couldn't have been done without the 33-save performance by rookie goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko.

With the weight of the losing streak off their back, the IceDogs hosted the North Bay Battalion on Sunday. The Central Division foes spent the first period feeling each other out, resulting in a scoreless first 20 minutes. The Battalion broke the ice with 7:53 to go in the second and looked like they were going to enter the third period with the lead, when IceDogs captain Kevin He tied the game 40 seconds before the second intermission.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third period as a goaltending duel between Vladislav Yermolenko for the IceDogs and Jack Lisson for the Battalion took centre stage. After 60 minutes, the game needed overtime, and Riley Patterson rose to the occasion. Patterson scored the game-winning goal 1:31 into overtime and, with it, notched his 150th OHL point. Vladislav Yermolenko kept the IceDogs in it and was outstanding all weekend, turning aside 59 of 62 shots between the two contests.

Niagara looks to keep the positive momentum going into Thursday night's game against the Hunter's defending Memorial Cup Champions, the London Knights.

