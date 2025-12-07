Kitchener Kickoff Five-Game Road Trip Sunday in Guelph

Published on December 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Guelph, ON - The Rangers hit the road to play their fourth-and-final game of the week with a showdown against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Trailing Kitchener by four points, Guelph sit seventh in the Western Conference with 32 points through 28 games, while the Rangers hold the second spot on 36 points.

The teams previously squared off on November 18th at the Aud, where the Blueshirts skated to a 3-1 win over the Storm. Tanner Lam registered two assists, while Jack Pridham sealed the game with an empty-netter and added a helper on Luke Ellinas's opening goal.

Last year, the Highway 7 rivals met eight times - the same number scheduled for this season. Kitchener dominated the series in 2024-25, winning seven of the eight matchups and posting a 7-1-0-0 record. Over the past five seasons, the East Avenue Blue have also held the upper hand in the rivalry, compiling a 25-11-1-0 record against Storm.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (17-9-2-0)

The Kitchener Rangers enter Sunday's matchup winners in each of their last two games after a decisive 6-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Friday. Cameron Reid recorded a goal and an assist, reaching the 100-point milestone in his OHL career and bringing his season total to 25 points, including 17 helpers.

In net, Christian Kirsch posted a .917 save percentage, securing his 13th win of the season.

Jack Pridham is averaging over two points-per-game against the Storm this season with three goals and four assists in three games.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STORM (15-11-2-0)

The Guelph Storm powered their way to a 5-3 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday.

Charlie Paquette (12G, 14A), the team's second-leading scorer with 26 points, delivered a standout performance, notching a hat trick, one on the power-play, one at even strength, and one into the empty net, along with an assist. Leo Serlin added three assists to jump into third place on the team with 19 points through 28 games. Alex McLean kept pace with Serlin, adding three helpers of his own.

Zachary Jovanovski got the start that night, standing tall with 30 saves on 33 shots for a .909 save percentage.

Ethan Miedema is averaging a goal per game against the Rangers, scoring three times and adding one assist for four points in three games.

Drafted Storm:

Four players on the Guelph Storm's roster were drafted to the NHL; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Charlie Paquette (Dallas Stars) were chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts continue on their five-game road trip on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Garden. Following the swing, they return home on December 19th for their final game of the year before the Holiday Break.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.