Kitchener Take Down the Storm for Third Straight Win

Published on December 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers extend congratulations along the bench(Kitchener Rangers)

Guelph, Ont. - The Rangers led on four separate occasions in this game - while never trailing, but the Guelph Storm refused to quit. Turning in his second consecutive three-point game, Cameron Reid's second period buzzer beater was enough for the Rangers to defeat their Highway 7 rivals, 5-4.

Kitchener led 2-1 after the opening period. Matthew Hlacar and Weston Cameron providing secondary scoring for the Blueshirts. Rylan Singh tied the game early in the second period before Andrew Vermeulen and Alexander Bilecki scored twice unanswered to give Kitchener a two-goal lead. However, Guelph would respond with two goals in under a minute - one coming on a successful coach's challenge to even the game at 4-4. Then, we just eight seconds to go in the period, Cameron Reid found the puck in the slot with his back to goal, turned and fired it past Jovanovski to send the Rangers into the break up a goal.

Like in London, Kitchener held Guelph to just three third period shots while defending a one-goal lead, earning their third straight victory.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - GUE 0

3:42 Matthew Hlacar (4) - Jack LaBrash, Cameron Reid

KIT 1 - GUE 1

5:14 Charlie Paquette (13) - Alex McLean

KIT 2 - GUE 1

10:30 Weston Cameron (3) - Avry Anstis, Cameron Reid

Second Period

KIT 2 - GUE 2

3:37 Rylan Singh (4) - Ethan Miedema, Zachary Jovanovski

KIT 3 - GUE 2

6:46 Andrew Vermeulen (2) - Jack Pridham, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 4 - GUE 2

10:23 Alexander Bilecki (6) - Tanner Lam, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 4 - GUE 3 - PPG

14:37 Leo Serlin (7) - Alex McLean, Wil McFadden

KIT 4 - GUE 4

14:52 Carter Stevens (10) - Grant Spada, Rylan Singh

KIT 5 - GUE 4

19:52 Cameron Reid (9) - Tanner Lam, Cameron Arquette

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 35 - GUE 21

Power play: KIT 0/1 - GUE 1/3

FO%: KIT 49% - GUE 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 17/21 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 30/35 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts continue on their five-game road trip on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Garden. Following the swing, they return home on December 19th for their final game of the year before the Holiday Break.

