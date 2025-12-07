Generals and Wolves Clash for First Time this Season

Published on December 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue their brief northern-Ontario stint with a Sunday matinee against the Sudbury Wolves.

This marks the first of four meetings this season between two teams looking for a win to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Generals visit the Nickel City in search of a bounce back effort after a tough loss to the SOO Greyhounds Friday night to start this trip.

Despite giving up a pleather of scoring opportunities, Oshawa still carries three wins in their last six but hope to counter one rough bump in the road quickly.

Sudbury might be in a similar spot as the Generals, but they have been playing better as of late winning five of their last eight, which includes upsets over strong teams like London and Barrie.

The Wolves' latest victory came Friday at home against the Sarnia Sting, 3-1, where Nathan Villeneuve put up a three-point night to continue his hot streak of 15 points in ten games. Kieron Walton has also gotten hot with six goals and eleven points in his last five.

The Gens took three of four matchups against the Wolves last season and hold ten wins in their last sixteen head-to-head against them, but only four of those victories have been in Sudbury.

Action gets underway from Sudbury Community Arena with an early start time of 2:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







