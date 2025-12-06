Generals Downed by Greyhounds to Open Road Stint

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The start to the Oshawa Generals' northern road trip did not go the way they wanted as they dropped 11-2 to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Isaac Gravelle would make his first start in 17 games and faced a fury of Greyhound shots to start the game, with 16 thrown toward him in the opening period.

Moments after Oshawa killed off the game's first power play, the SOO opened the scoring off a one-timer from the slot by Jeremy Martin to the blocker side of Gravelle that sent the stuffed animals flying on the Greyhounds' teddy bear toss night.

Play resumed after a 12-minute delay with Sault Ste. Marie continuing to hem Oshawa in their own end, much like they did in their last meeting. Their efforts paid off with two more goals from Chase Reid and Travis Hayes before the end of the first, both off turnovers.

The Generals' big deficit grew even bigger to start the second after Blake Arrowsmith followed up a Jakub Winkelhofer shot off the back boards, tucking it quickly past Gravelle for his first of the season.

After serving a penalty, Owen Griffin would get one back for the Gens near the halfway mark of the game as he tipped home Colin Feeley's shot below the blocker of Landon Miller right in front of the net.

The Generals' momentum would be short-lived with Reid snapping home his second of the night on the power play. The SOO went back up by four and would not look back with Brady Smith also getting one and Shaw adding his second of the game throughout the middle frame.

Oshawa did catch a bit of a break before the end of the second with a Leo Laschon shot from the point banking off the back boards then off the right skate of goaltender Miller for the Gens' second of the night. It was also Laschon's first OHL goal.

For the second straight game, the Generals were caught in the middle of a six-goal second period, but this one went against them and led to Jaden Cholette relieving Gravelle for the third.

Brady Martin welcomed Cholette into the game, wiring it past him off the rush early, while Reid completed the hat trick with a one-timer on the man-advantage. Christopher Brown would add another power play tally late with Smith adding his second on the night short-handed.

Other than Laschon's first OHL tally and Griffin getting back on the scoresheet, there were not too many positives for the Generals to take away from this one. They will hope for a bounce back when they head to Sudbury to take on the Wolves Sunday afternoon.

Oshawa returns home a week from tonight - Friday, December 12th - to take on the Ottawa 67's for the third time this season. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SOO 1st Goal: Jeremy Martin (8) from Colin Fitzgerald and Tobias Zvolensky at 10:26

SOO 2nd Goal: Chase Reid (11) Unassisted at 15:14

SOO 3rd Goal: Travis Hayes (8) from Harris Pangretitsch at 17:59

2nd Period Scoring:

SOO 4th Goal: Blake Arrowsmith (1) from Jakub Winkelhofer and Chase Reid at 2:12

OSH 1st Goal: Owen Griffin (13) from Colin Feeley at 9:26

SOO 5th Goal (PP): Chase Reid (12) from Marco Mignosa and Brady Martin at 11:39

SOO 6th Goal: Brady Smith (3) from Travis Hayes and Harris Pangretitsch at 13:54

SOO 7th Goal: Travis Hayes (9) from Marco Mignosa and Christopher Brown at 17:24

OSH 2nd Goal: Leo Lashon (1) from Vadim Smirnov and Anthony Figliomeni at 17:59

3rd Period Scoring:

SOO 8th Goal: Brady Martin (3) from Marco Mignosa at 3:25

SOO 9th Goal (PP): Chase Reid (13) from Callum Croskery and Marco Mignosa at 6:59

SOO 10th Goal (PP): Christopher Brown (8) from Colin Fitzgerald and Quinn McKenzie at 16:15

SOO 11th Goal (SH): Brady Smith (4) Unassisted at 18:05

OSH Power Play: 0/3

SOO Power Play: 3/7

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 24 saves on 31 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 5 saves on 9 shots

Landon Miller (SOO): 25 saves on 27 shots







