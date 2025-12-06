Otters Stumble in Owen Sound Weekend Opener

Published on December 5, 2025

Owen Sound, Ontario - They say three is a streak, and that is the number of wins in a row the Otters would be chasing as they entered the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound Friday to begin the annual two-game weekend against the Attack. Looking to build off of a huge win Tuesday in Kitchener and pick up a bit of revenge against a team that defeated them comfortably in their last meeting.

Owen Sound would begin the contest on the front foot, putting plenty of pressure on the Otter defense. Nearly halfway through the frame it would be Easton Mikus (2) to strike and give the Attack a 1-0 lead. Owen Sound would continue to pepper Noah Erliden with shots and look to grow their lead. On the power play one of the newest members of the Attack Caden Taylor (PPG, 2) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 in favor of the home side on a 5-on-3. Erie would have a couple of power play chances but be slowed and held off of the scoresheet after 20, going in at the first intermission down 2-0. Shots on goal would favor Owen Sound 20-9.

The second period would begin with the Otters looking to climb back into the contest. Erie would create chances but Owen Sound would be the club to strike first in the period as John Banks (2) would capitalize on a strange bounce to make it 3-0 Owen Sound. Erie would continue to create looks as they would hope to find the next goal and late in the frame they would earn it as Michael Dec (10) would bat one out of the air for a highlight reel goal to make it 3-1 Attack. This would be the score after 40 minutes of play with the Otters having 2:21 of power play time carrying over into the third period. Shots on goal would favor the Attack 33-25.

Erie would get their offense rolling in the early moments of the third. Gabriel Frasca (PPG, 13) would get the Otters within one in a 3-2 contest. Erie would look to find their equalizer with still time on the man-advantage but the Attack would be able to kill it off. The home side would find the game's next goal as well with Lenny Greenberg (6) would make it 4-2 Owen Sound. Just over 30 seconds later, it would be Noah Nelson (8) on a deflected shot past Erliden to make it 5-2 Attack. Just moments later, Owen Sound would add another as Pierce Mbuyi (15) would strike to make it 6-2. The rest of the contest would play out with a physical edge but Owen Sound would prevail by a final of 6-2. Final shots would see the Attack out-shoot Erie 44-34.

The annual two-game weekend in Owen Sound will conclude Saturday. The Otters will return to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday December 11 as they host the Brantford Bulldogs. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







