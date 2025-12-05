Kitchener Looking to Carry Midweek Momentum into Matchup with Petes

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Rangers are coming off a big road win in London, reclaiming top spot in the Midwest Division Wednesday night, but now shift their focus to the Peterborough Petes, who visit The Aud tonight. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine  

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight marks the first meeting between the teams this season, with Kitchener in Peterborough for the reverse fixture in February. Both teams have 16 wins and almost identical records, with Peterborough having one more regulation loss than the Rangers.

The teams last played in Peterborough on Family Day Monday as they always do, with Kitchener jumping out to a 3-0 lead, but the game saw Peterborough score five unanswered to upset the Blueshirts.

Last year, the teams met twice and split the season series, with each side earning one victory for a 1-1-0-0 record. Over the past five season, Kitchener has doubled up on the Petes, earning four wins and losing twice.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (16-9-2-0)

After their most recent win on Wednesday, Kitchener has pushed its way up to second place in the Western Conference with 34 points through 27 contests. The Blueshirts hope that momentum carries into tonight's battle with Peterborough.

The road game in London ended in a 4-3 victory for the Rangers, with Tanner Lam and Cameron Arquette each contributing unassisted tallies. Jack Pridham was stellar on both ends of the scoresheet, first picking up an assist and later scoring a big short-handed goal.

Jakub Chromiak (3G, 13A) also recorded an assist and has jumped into the top 15 among all defencemen in league scoring, joining Cameron Reid (7G, 15A) who is inside the top ten.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE PETES (16-10-1-1)

The Peterborough Petes skated to a 3-2 win home win over the Flint Firebirds last night, ending their 12-game point streak. The victory kept them at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points in 28 contests.

All of the team's leaders made an impact, each finishing the night with at least two points. Adam Novotny (18G, 14A), the Pete's top scorer, added two goals and an assist to bring his season total to an impressive 32 points. Matthew Soto recorded two assists to reach 25 points, 15 of which are helpers. Adam Levac also picked up two assists and now sits third on the team with 23 points, including 13 assists.

The Petes offence features two standout rookies. Kaden McGregor who was the first overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Draft has recorded 14 points (6G, 8A) in 19 games. He ranks seventh in all rookie scoring. He teammate, NHL Draft eligible forward, Yanis Lutz is in his first OHL season and has 16 points (5G, 11A) in 27 games, which is good for sixth most amongst OHL rookies.

Drafted Petes:

While the Petes don't have any NHL-drafted players on their current roster, the team includes recent OHL Priority Selection picks and CHL Import Draft additions who remain eligible for future NHL Drafts.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Peterborough Petes will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts close out this week with their fourth-and-final contest on the road in the Royal City, taking on the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. After that, the Rangers hit the road for a three-game road trip before returning home on Friday, December 19th against the Owen Sound Attack. That will be our final game before the Holiday Break! Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







