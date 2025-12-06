Bears Take First Of Two At The Bayshore, 6-2, Over The Otters

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Attack opened up their two-game weekend with the Erie Otters on Friday night at the Bayshore. The bears dominated most of game against the Otters taking the game 6-2 and will be looking to build off this game heading into game two of the weekend on Saturday night.

In the first the bears would open the scoring eight minutes in when Easton Mikus got a pass from Max Delisle after he stole the puck in the slot and Mikus fired it past Erie's netminder Noah Erliden to give the Bears the lead. Later on, the Attack would head to their second five on three of the first period and on that power play Caden Taylor found the puck out front after a shot by John Banks and ripped it past Erliden to extend the Bears lead to two. The Attack would keep it going in the first when Banks would take the puck off an Otters defenseman skate to the slot and fire the puck into the back of the net to give the Bears a 3-0 lead going into the second.

The second started a bit different when the Otters would get on the board with former Attack forward Micheal Dec receiving a pass from Alex Misiak that Dec then batted into the air and then stayed with it, juggled, and batted it into the net just sneaking past Carter George. With penalties and chances back and forth the teams would head into the intermission with a score of 3-1 Attack.

The Otters would start the third fast as Gabriel Frasca would receive a pass from Dylan Edwards from the corner and wired one past George to bring the Otters within one at the start of the final frame. This goal would light a fire under the Bears as they would score three straight goals, the first of which came from Lenny Greenberg who received a slot pass from Nicholas Sykora that he would fire past Erliden to restore the two goal advantage. Noah Nelson and Pierce Mbuyi would both add markers in the third to extend the lead to 6-2 and give the Bears a win in the first of two with the Otters this weekend.

Up next for the Bears is the Attack Hunger Game tomorrow with the Erie Otters rematch at 7pm back at the Bayshore, then they will head on the road for three games next week. Tickets to all upcoming home games are available at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452, or online at tickets.attackhockey.com .







