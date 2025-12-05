With Bears Waiting to be Thrown, Frontenacs Are Looking for a Strong Night on Home Ice

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight looking to halt a frustrating six-game losing streak as they host the Flint Firebirds in a cross-conference matchup at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drops at 7:05 PM, and the black and gold will be aiming to reset the tone in front of their home crowd. Tonight is a special one, as it's our annual Teddy Bear Toss game. When the Frontenacs score their first goal of the game, throw your Teddy Bear out on the ice and bears will be collected for The Salvation Army for families in need around the holiday season.

Kingston has shown flashes of strong play throughout their recent slide, but inconsistency and a league worst power play percentage have proven costly. Tonight presents a chance to turn momentum in the right direction against a Firebirds team that, until yesterday, looked nearly unbeatable as of late.

Flint rolls into Kingston after seeing their remarkable 11-0-0-1 point streak snapped last night in Peterborough. Back-to-back games can be challenging, and the Firebirds may be carrying both fatigue and frustration into this one. For the Frontenacs, that could mean an opportunity to set the pace early and dictate the style of play on home ice, especially with the excitement of Teddy Bear Toss night.

Expect Kingston to lean on a strong start, forechecking aggressively, simplifying exits from their own zone, and getting traffic in front of the Firebirds' crease. Special teams discipline will be critical as well; limiting Flint's chances while capitalizing on their own power-play looks could be the difference.

With the Firebirds coming off a rare loss and the Frontenacs hungry to put their skid behind them, tonight's matchup has the feel of a turning point game for Kingston. The home crowd, the energy, the holiday spirit and the urgency all point to an exciting performance.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Robin Kuzma (#13)

The younger of the Kuzma brothers has had a knack for scoring timely goals this season. With everyone looking for someone to score the first goal of the night to make the teddy bears fly, Robin Kuzma should be ready to go. Robin was recently elevated to the second line alongside his older brother Andrew and Tomas Pobezal, meaning head coach Troy Mann sees something special in the rookie. Kuzma has established early in his OHL career that he can score some big goals in big moments and tonight is a pretty big moment.

Flint - Nathan Aspinall (#76)

The Firebirds' captain has been on fire (pun intended) through the first third of the season. The New York Rangers draft pick has a career high of 47 points, and he already has 39 through his first 25 games of the season. Aspinall stands at a towering 6'7" and can outmuscle anyone and get to the tight areas in front of the net. The Frontenacs need to keep an eye on Aspinall as the OHL's Player of the Month for November can take over in a moment.

