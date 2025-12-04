Frontenacs Make Late Push, Fall 4-2 against Bulldogs on Wednesday Night

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs were in Brantford to battle the Bulldogs for the first time this season in a rare Wednesday night affair in the OHL schedule. The Bulldogs are among the best teams not just in the OHL, but the entire Canadian Hockey League with an 18-2-4-1 record heading into Wednesday's contest, meaning the Frontenacs would have to put in a strong performance for a chance at picking up two points in the standings.

One of the keys for the Frontenacs to get back to winning ways would be a strong start against a high-powered team like the Bulldogs and just twenty-eight seconds into the game, Tyler Hopkins gave his team the go ahead. The returning Landon Wright kept the puck in at the blue line and Jacob Battaglia cycled the puck down low behind the Bulldogs net. Wright picked up the loose puck and fed the puck to a wide open Tyler Hopkins in the slot who ripped a shot into the top corner to give the Frontenacs an early 1-0 lead on his 11th of the campaign.

The remainder of the first period was spent in the defensive zone for the Frontenacs, as the Bulldogs responded strong after going down early. Brantford is a stacked team that can take over in a moments notice, and they did just that following the Hopkins opener. Matt Minchak got the start between the pipes for the black and gold and in typical Minchak fashion he was dialed in. The shots after the first period were 13-3 for the Bulldogs and Minchak was there to stop them all, including a couple big saves on a Brantford power play.

It's a typically unsustainable formula to spend a majority of the game in your defensive zone, and the Bulldogs were finally able to prove that theory right on their 17th shot of the game just 1:44 into the middle frame. Chicago Blackhawks draft choice Marek Vanacker scored his OHL leading 24th goal of the season off a deflection from an Adam Jiricek point shot. The Bulldogs would extend their lead late in a man advantage midway through the second with Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien scoring his 11th of the year to give his team the 2-1 advantage.

The third period began with the Frontenacs needing a goal and at least two to steal a win away from the Bulldogs, but after a couple big saves from Brantford goalie Ryerson Leenders, the Bulldogs would score their third of the game. Just 5:15 into the third frame Caleb Malhotra gave the home team a 3-1 lead after Minchak made a great save but left a rebound on a tee for Malhotra who would make no mistake.

It seemed as if they were out of it, but the 16-year-old Aleks Kulemin gave the Frontenacs life with just over ten minutes to play in the third. Kulemin corralled a loose puck and shot a laser of a wrist shot into the top left corner to bring the black and gold back within a goal.

After a late push with the goalie pulled, the Frontenacs would let the Bulldogs get an empty-net goal off the stick of Cooper Dennis as the comeback attempt fell short. The Frontenacs are back on home ice this Friday night for our annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Flint Firebirds. Game time is 7:05 PM and fans are encouraged to bring a new or slightly used teddy bear to toss on the ice following the Frontenacs first goal. Bears will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army toy drive for the holiday season.







