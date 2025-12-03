Fagan Claimed off Waivers by Phoenix

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights announced today that PJ Fagan has been claimed off waivers by the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the QMJHL.

Fagan, a native of Brampton, ON appeared in 8 games with the team this season, recording 1 assist and 9 penalty minutes. Last season he skated in 44 games and was a part of the 2024-25 Memorial Cup championship team.







