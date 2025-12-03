Attack Host Annual Attack Hunger Food Drive Presented by IG Wealth Management on December 6

Published on December 3, 2025

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce the return of their annual Attack Hunger Food Drive, presented by IG Wealth Management, taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025 when the Attack host the Erie Otters at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected at all entrance gates in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. With the need for food assistance continuing to rise in Grey and Bruce counties, every donation-large or small-helps ensure local families can enjoy a healthier, more secure holiday season.

Representatives from the Salvation Army will also be on-site throughout the evening to collect cash donations, offering another meaningful way for fans to support their community.

"We've seen firsthand how generous Attack fans are year after year," said Attack Manager of Marketing & Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "The Attack Hunger Food Drive is one of our most important traditions, and with the help of IG Wealth Management and the Salvation Army, we're looking forward to making an even bigger impact this season."

If you are not able to attend the game but wish to contribute, donations can be dropped off at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, cash donations should be made directly to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound.

There are still some great seats available for Saturdays game. They can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person or over the phone at 519-371-7452, Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 5:00pm, or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com.







