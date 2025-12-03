IceDogs Drop 6-3 Decision in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game; Patterson, He Provide Highlights

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs closed out a challenging month of November with a 6-3 loss to the Peterborough Petes, but the annual Teddy Bear Toss, collecting over 3450 bears for Victim Services Niagara, still delivered plenty of excitement at the Meridian Centre.

Riley Patterson sparked the afternoon early in the second period when he scored the first of his two goals, triggering one of hockey's most beloved traditions, while captain Kevin He surpassed Ryan Strome and is now in sole possession of third in all-time franchise scoring.

More than 3,400 fans launched thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice, all donated to Victim Services Niagara. The crowd collected over 3,450 stuffed animals, showcasing the community's remarkable generosity.

The celebration paused the game for just under ten minutes, but the IceDogs carried the momentum. Patterson struck again with five minutes left in the frame, cutting Peterborough's lead to one.

The Petes responded shortly after, with the IceDogs answered with a milestone moment of their own. With 12 seconds remaining in the period, He tipped in Liam Spencer's point shot for his 101st career goal, moving him past Ryan Strome into third place on the IceDogs' all-time goal-scoring list.

The IceDogs pushed in the third period but couldn't claw back, giving up two goals as Peterborough pulled away. Niagara now sits at 10-11-2-1 heading into December.

The IceDogs will look to bounce back this weekend as they return to the Meridian Centre, taking on the North Bay Battalion on Sunday, December 7th at 2:00 PM.

