Knights Drop Teddy Bear Toss Game To Rangers

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - Kitchener jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 20, with Rangers Winger Tanner Lam tallying his 8th of the season.

The Rangers doubled their lead less than 2 minutes into the second period, with a powerplay marker from Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid.

London answered back, with Linus Funck scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal, setting Canada Life Place into a frenzy, and setting an OHL record 20,567 Teddy Bears launched onto the ice.

The Knights weren't done, as Evan Van Gorp tied the game at 2-2 from a behind-the-back feed from Kaeden Hawkins, followed by a Hawkins tally of his own to give the Knights their first lead of the game.

Kitchener would respond before the end of the second, with goals from Jack Pridham and Cameron Arquette restoring the Rangers lead after two periods.

Kitchener would hold on thanks to a scoreless third, taking the 4-3 victory.

The Knights are back at it Friday evening, beginning their doubleheader against the Windsor Spitfires at Canada Life Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.