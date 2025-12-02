Knights Donate $32,000 to Children's Health Foundation Supporting Pediatric Cardiology
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
Last Friday, the Knights were proud to present a generous cheque of $32,000 to the Children's Health Foundation in support of Pediatric Cardiology ahead of opening puck drop.
This donation represents the incredible success of this summer's Carol Steadman Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by BDO.
Thank you to all participants and volunteers who helped make the event such a meaningful tribute and a powerful way to support children and families in our community.
