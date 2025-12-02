2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 10 & 11

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its combined Week 10 & 11 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season.

The Brantford Bulldogs (19-2-4-1) hold No. 1 for an eighth straight week despite dropping their first two regulation games of the season, still boasting a CHL-best 11-0-2-1 home record, a league-leading 4.92 goals per game, and a stacked core headlined by Marek Vanacker, Jake O'Brien, Adam Benak, and new addition Jett Luchanko. The Everett Silvertips (20-3-2-1) climb back to No. 2 on the strength of a 10-2-1-1 run dating back to October 26, tying Brantford with a .827 points percentage while leading the CHL with 20 wins and getting big performances from Carter Bear and Tempo WHL Player of the Week Tarin Smith. Just behind them at No. 3, the Prince Albert Raiders (17-2-4-0) remain one of the league's stingiest outfits, allowing a CHL-low 2.43 goals per game and posting a .826 points percentage while holding five games in hand on Edmonton in the WHL's Eastern Conference, with Daxon Rudolph and Aiden Oiring driving the attack as the Raiders prepare for a tough Alberta road swing.

Further down the list, the Ottawa 67's (19-6-1-1) jump three spots to a season-best No. 5 on the back of a 12-1-0-1 heater since October 29, fueled by tight team defence and an attack paced by Thomas Vandenberg, Jasper Kuhta, and team-leading goal scorer Cooper Foster. The Flint Firebirds (19-6-1-1) debut at No. 8 thanks to the CHL's longest active point streak at 12 games (11-0-0-1), with New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall and Los Angeles Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi both sitting among the OHL's top offensive threats as Flint closes in on the CHL win leaders. At No. 10, the Moncton Wildcats (16-6-2-1) return to the rankings for the first time since the preseason after a dominant 10-2-0-1 November that pushed their points percentage to .700, with 2026 NHL Draft prospect Tommy Bleyl driving offence from the back end and Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn emerging as a key rookie as Moncton rides a QMJHL-best six-game point streak into December.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 10 & 11

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

6. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

7. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

8. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

9. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-10-11.

The next rankings will be released the week of December 8, following the 12th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







