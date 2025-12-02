Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington Adopt-A-Family Program
Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Each season, the Guelph Storm is honoured to take part in the Adopt-A-Family program through the Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington.
The Adopt-A-Family program connects families who need support during the holiday season with donors who give the gift of hope and joy by shopping for gifts and grocery-needs cards. Each year, Storm players head out on a morning shopping trip determined to meet the gifting needs of the two adopted families, with the hope of bringing smiles to their faces during the holiday season. This year, Storm players Rylan Singh, Quinn Beauchesne, Parker Snelgrove, and Wil McFadden took part in the annual shopping trip.
To learn more about Adopt-A-Family, contact [email protected] or 519-826-9551 x 136.
