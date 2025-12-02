Monthly Matchups - December 2025

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm enter December 2025 7th in the Western Conference with a 13-11-2-0 record.

The Storm are set to hit the road for 7 of the 10 games in the month of December. This includes 2 eastern conference road trips bookending the OHL Break. Don't miss your chance to catch the Storm at home before the New Year, secure your seats today! To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

November Games

Wednesday, December 3rd 11:00am at Brampton Steelheads

Friday, December 5th 7:07pm vs. Saginaw Spirit - Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs

Sunday, December 7th 2:07pm vs. Kitchener Rangers - Delta Hotels by Marriot Game

Wednesday, December 10th 7:00pm @ Flint Firebirds

Friday, December 12th 7:07pm vs. Sarnia Sting - Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyjack

Sunday, December 14th 2:05pm @ Sarnia Sting

Thursday, December 18th 7:00pm @ North Bay Battalion

Friday, December 19th 7:05pm @ Sudbury Wolves

Tuesday, December 30th 3:00pm @ Ottawa 67's

Wednesday, December 31st @ 2:05pm

