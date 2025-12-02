Monthly Matchups - December 2025
Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm enter December 2025 7th in the Western Conference with a 13-11-2-0 record.
November Games
Wednesday, December 3rd 11:00am at Brampton Steelheads
Friday, December 5th 7:07pm vs. Saginaw Spirit - Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs
Sunday, December 7th 2:07pm vs. Kitchener Rangers - Delta Hotels by Marriot Game
Wednesday, December 10th 7:00pm @ Flint Firebirds
Friday, December 12th 7:07pm vs. Sarnia Sting - Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyjack
Sunday, December 14th 2:05pm @ Sarnia Sting
Thursday, December 18th 7:00pm @ North Bay Battalion
Friday, December 19th 7:05pm @ Sudbury Wolves
Tuesday, December 30th 3:00pm @ Ottawa 67's
Wednesday, December 31st @ 2:05pm
