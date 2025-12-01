Mykhailo Haponenko and Illia Shybinskyi Join Team Ukraine for the 2026 IIHF World U20 World Championships

Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm players Mykhailo Haponenko and Illia Shybinskyi will represent the team and their country at the 2026 IIHF World U20 World Championships for Division 1.

The tournament will take place in Bled, Slovenia from December 7th to 13th. At the 2025 tournament, Team Ukraine scored with a 7-2 victory over Japan to clinch a gold medal, advancing to Group A for this year.

Mykhailo Haponenko is in his first year with the Storm after being selected 84th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 6'1, 190 pound winger has registered 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 19 games this season.

Illia Shybinskyi is also in his first season with the club was drafted 85th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The winger from Toronto, Ont., has tallied 5 points (10 goals, 5 assists) in 24 games this season. He has at least 1 goal in his last 4 games played.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.