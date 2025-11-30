Game Day - November 30 - SBY at GUE

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's time to toss the teddies!

Rexall will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 selling small bears for $10.00 and large bears for $20.00, with all proceeds benefiting the Rexall Care Network. They will also sell the bears at all Rexall Guelph retail stores in the days leading up to the game. The bears thrown onto the ice will be distributed to 25 local charities in Guelph and the surrounding areas.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Leo Serlin

5th round pick of the Storm in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 25 games this season

Had a 3 point (2 goals, 1 assist) night on Friday, November 28th against the Spitfires

Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.