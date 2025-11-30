Game Day - November 30 - SBY at GUE
Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's time to toss the teddies!
Rexall will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 selling small bears for $10.00 and large bears for $20.00, with all proceeds benefiting the Rexall Care Network. They will also sell the bears at all Rexall Guelph retail stores in the days leading up to the game. The bears thrown onto the ice will be distributed to 25 local charities in Guelph and the surrounding areas.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Leo Serlin
5th round pick of the Storm in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 25 games this season
Had a 3 point (2 goals, 1 assist) night on Friday, November 28th against the Spitfires
Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, December 5th 2025 - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, December 7th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
