Malhotra 3 Points & Jiricek Winner Lift Bulldogs Past Rangers

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, edging the Kitchener Rangers 4 - 3 in a tight matchup at the TD Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs had a couple lineup changes from their game in Brampton on Friday night with Caleb Malhotra returning following his captaining of Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects challenge while Marek Vanacker received a one game suspension from the post-game fight on Friday night. Additionally, Nik Rossetto sat out the middle leg of the three-in-three having just returned from injury with Ryan Chamberlain earning his second callup appearance of the season from the Brantford Titans.

Brantford came out flying in the opening period, striking just 1:31 into the game. Jett Luchanko worked the puck to Caleb Malhotra, who found Cooper Dennis in the slot.

Dennis snapped home his 13th of the season to give the Bulldogs a quick 1 - 0 lead. The physical tone escalated moments later when Ryder Boulton and Matthew Hlacar dropped the gloves. The Bulldogs doubled their advantage at 4:27. Malhotra worked in behind the defense, finishing off a clean passing play from Luchanko and Vladimir Dravecky for his 13th of the year. Brantford kept rolling and made it 3 - 0 at 5:59, when Zackary Sandhu held the puck at the blue line and fed Ben Danford for the initial shot. Dylan Tsherna pounced on the rebound, burying his third of the season. The goal prompted Kitchener to make a goaltending change, bringing in Jason Schaubel. The Rangers responded late in the period. At 17:02, Avry Anstis broke free on a zone exit and snapped a shot past Ryerson Leenders for his third of the season, cutting the lead to 3 - 1 after 20 minutes.

Kitchener seized momentum in the second period, scoring twice to erase Brantford's lead. Early in the frame, Christian Humphreys turned on the jets, broke in alone, and scored unassisted for his 10th of the season. The Rangers tied the game at 7:38 during 4-on-4 action, when Andrew Vermeulen slipped around a defender and set up Luca Romano, who buried his seventh of the season to make it 3 - 3. Leenders made several key stops late in the frame, including a sharp blocker save on Jack Pridham, to keep the game tied heading into the intermission.

Kitchener pushed early in the third, generating chances from Jakub Chromiak and Bryce Tanner, but Leenders held steady. Brantford regained the lead at 8:52. Malhotra set up Dennis for the first chance, and as the rebound popped loose, Adam Jiricek jumped into the slot and ripped home his ninth of the season to put the Bulldogs ahead 4 - 3.

The Rangers made a late push with the goalie pulled, but Leenders shut the door with a glove save on Pridham in the final seconds to secure the win. With the victory, the Bulldogs improved their home record and rebounded strongly following Friday's loss.

Brantford returns to action on Sunday, November 30, when they travel to the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.







