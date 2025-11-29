Late Chiarot Goal Ends Bulldogs Point Streak at 23 Games

Published on November 28, 2025

GAMES BRAMPTON, ONTARIO. Opening a 3-in-3 weekend with a trip to the CAA Centre in Brampton to square off with the Steelheads in a game that saw newly acquired Jett Luchanko make his debut in black & gold on Friday night.

The Bulldogs very quickly pressed the goal of Zach Bowen but the Steelheads top netminder held off all 16 shots he faced in the opening period. Luca Testa led the way for the Bulldogs, peppering four shots on goal in the opening frame with Edison Engle closely following with three of his own.

The Steelheads managed to break the ice at 10:21, when a bouncing puck found its way to Julian Demiglio who fed onto his left for MacGregor Richmond who recorded his 2nd of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead against the run of play. Bowen continued his excellent period stopping all 16 he faced to give the hosts a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Into the middle frame the Bulldogs opened the period with 1:39 of power-play time and Jett Luchanko nearly recorded his first in a Bulldogs uniform on a pair of occasions on the back door with O'Brien looking for him twice at the right side of the net only to have Zach Bowen deny both.

With the Bulldogs shorthanded, they seemed to turn the tempo of the game through opportunities for both Adam Jiricek and Marek Vanacker. The Bulldogs power- play wouldn't be denied on their second opportunity with Adam Jiricek collecting the puck at the right point and directing it to the back to the left for Jake O'Brien at the bottom of the left circle for an incredible shot under the back bar for the captain's 10th of the season at 13:30 tying the game 1-1 through 40 minutes.

The final frame saw the Bulldogs pile more pressure onto Zach Bowen's net and the Steelheads goaltender continue his brilliant performance. In a Bulldogs 3-on-2, Adam Jiricek off the right side fed the puck for Jake O'Brien through the middle only to have Bowen come up with a tremendous pad save to keep the game tied. Bowen came up big again turning aside Nik Rossetto on the right side of the net after Jeremy Freeman found him from the left circle with Bowen walling off the opportunity once more, sticking himself to the post. Down to the final moments of regulation, the Bulldogs found themselves killing a 5-on- 3 with Luchanko & Protz in the box. Parker von Richter's first attempt hit the side of the goal but Gabriel Chiarot was able to collect the puck off the miss and stride down the slot, using a four man pile up at the net front to beat Ryerson Leenders for his 11th of the season at 19:46 to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead that they held onto breaking the Bulldogs points streak, at 23 games.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday night, November 29th, hosting the Kitchener Rangers at the TD Civic Centre with a 7:00pm puck drop.







