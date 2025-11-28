Niagara Meets Kitchener at the Aud

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Following an impressive bounce-back win on Sunday, the Rangers look to keep rolling as they host the Niagara IceDogs on a Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

It was all the Blueshirts the last time these two teams met as Kitchener put up eight unanswered goals back on February 8th, skating to a dominant 9-1 win. Ivan Galiyanov scored Niagara's lone goal with five minutes remaining in regulation. Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen led the charge for Kitchener with two goals each.

Last year, the Rangers swept the season series, going 2-0-0-0 against Niagara. Over the past five years, the teams have met six times, with Niagara picking up just one overtime win. Kitchener enters Friday's matchup with a 5-0-1-0 advantage in the series over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (14-7-2-0)

Kitchener remains fifth in the Western Conference with 30 points through 23 games. The Rangers returned to the win column on Sunday with a 6-2 victory over Oshawa and will look to build on that momentum tonight. A win can propel the Rangers into a tie atop the Midwest Division.

Alexander Bilecki earned first star honours, netting the game-winning goal and adding an assist last time out. Jacob Xu scored his first goal of the season and now sits at four points (1G,3A). Jack Pridham set up Xu's tally and later found the back of the net himself, keeping him second in team scoring with 23 points, including 11 goals.

Jason Schaubel got the start that night, stopping 33 of 35 shots and boosting his save percentage to .907 through nine appearances.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE ICEDOGS (10-9-2-1)

Niagara enters the game sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, having dropped their last seven matchups, but still managing to pick up points in two overtime contests.

Their most recent outing came on November 22nd, when they faced the Barrie Colts, almost turning around a three-goal third period deficit, but eventually falling by a score of 4-3. Kevin He earned the game's second star with a shorthanded goal and an assist. He is the current points leader on the IceDogs roster with 23 (11G, 12A) in 18 games.

Ryan Roobroeck (12G, 10A) added a power-play goal, now ranking second on the team in scoring. Roobroeck is coming back fresh off the CHL Top Prospects game in Lethbridge. Rookie forward Edgar Ryerson sits ninth among first-year players in the OHL with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 18 games.

Drafted IceDogs:

The Niagara IceDogs list four NHL prospects on their roster. Ethan Czata (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Noah Read (Anaheim Ducks) were drafted in 2025, while Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets) and Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks) were selected in 2024.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Niagara IceDogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener are in tough on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Brantford to take on the league leading Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre.







