Frontenacs Look to Get Back on Track against the Battalion on Home Ice

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Your Kingston Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place tonight looking to halt a frustrating three-game skid as they welcome the North Bay Battalion in a key Eastern Conference matchup.

Kingston's recent stretch has been defined by heartbreak followed by a humbling setback. The Fronts dropped back-to-back overtime decisions on home ice (both 3-2 finals) to the Ottawa 67's and Peterborough Petes. In each of those games, Kingston had a 5-on-3 powerplay late in the game but couldn't land the knockout blow before falling in the extra frame. On Saturday in Peterborough, the rematch from Friday night went the other way entirely, with the Frontenacs unable to recover after an early push from the Petes, ultimately falling 6-2.

Despite the results, Kingston has shown stretches of strong play, particularly in the two overtime losses, where the pace, structure, and compete level were right where they needed to be. The focus now shifts to translating that consistency into a full 60 minutes and doing it in front of the home crowd.

North Bay comes in as a tight, physical group that leans on structure and opportunistic scoring. Limiting their odd-man rushes and staying composed in the defensive zone will be crucial for Kingston, especially after the lapses that hurt them last weekend.

Offensively, Kingston will look to its top forwards and power play unit to break through. The power play has been an issue all season long and it's been a focal point of practices; now it's up to the players to execute. The Fronts have generated chances but haven't capitalized at the rate they want during this recent slide; meaning that if the Fronts can get rolling early with the man advantage it could be a difference maker.

There's no panic in the Kingston room, but there is urgency. Facing off with an Eastern Conference opponent just one point ahead of them in the standings on home ice is the perfect opportunity to reset the narrative, reclaim momentum, and prove the effort of the past few games can translate into results.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Henderson (#77)

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the season so far for the Frontenacs has been rookie defenceman Matthew Henderson. "Hendo" has been fantastic to start his first year in the OHL. Slowly gaining more ice time, the smooth-skating, puck-moving d-man is still on the hunt for his first career goal. Henderson has been gaining more opportunities on the power play as head coach Troy Mann has been tinkering with the two units, so if the opportunity arises, watch for him to put a few pucks towards the net.

North Bay - Kaden Pitre (#12)

Pitre was acquired by the Battalion just a week ago on November 21st from the Flint Firebirds and has made an instant impact on his new squad. In two games on his new team he's recorded a trio of assists seeming to find instant chemistry with his new team. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024, Pitre is a perfect veteran addition for a relatively younger North Bay team.

