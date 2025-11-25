Fronts this Week: Another Three-In-Three Weekend Is Coming Up
Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Friday, November 28th - vs North Bay Battalion
We host the North Bay Battalion for the first time this season on Friday night as the Frontenacs kick off a three-in-three weekend. It's the only home game of the weekend and it's an important one as the Frontenacs look to start the weekend off with a win on home ice. Jacob Battaglia is just one point away from 200 in his OHL career! Let's see what the captain has in store on Friday night as he tries to lead his team to victory over the Troops.
The last Friday home game of every month is Loonie Dog Night, which means this Friday night we'll look to smash our record for Loonie Dogs eaten. Loonie Dog Nights are can't miss in Kingston!
Visiting Players to Watch:
Ethan Procyszyn (ANA)
Shamar Moses (FLA)
Lirim Amidovski (MIN)
Ryder Cali (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)
Parker Vaughan (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)
Cam Warren (6th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)
The Rest of the Week:
Saturday, November 29th at Barrie - 7:30pm puck drop
Sunday, November 30th at Owen Sound - 2:00pm puck drop
