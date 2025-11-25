Mason Vaccari Commits to Stonehill College
Published on November 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari announced on Monday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey at Stonehill College.
Vaccari is in his first season with the Firebirds and his fourth in the OHL. He was acquired by the Firebirds in a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs in the offseason. Over 17 games played, the overage goaltender is 13-3-1-0 with a 2.72 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. Vaccari is tied for the league lead with 13 wins and is tied for sixth in save percentage.
Located in Easton, Massachusetts, Stonehill competes at the NCAA Division 1 level as an independent, meaning they are not part of a conference. Vaccari will join the Skyhawks for the 2026-27 season.
