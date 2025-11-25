Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on November 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)







This past week Gotham FC won its second National Women's Soccer League Championship; the Indoor Football League's Massachusetts Pirates relocated to Orlando, Florida; and Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica was suspended for the remainder of the Ontario Hockey League season due to a slashing incident.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, Canadian Premier League, Northern Super League, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League Women, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, Ontario Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, International League, Pioneer League, Women's Pro Baseball League, Major League Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Cardiac Kids from Gotham FC had one final arrow in their quiver. Rose Lavelle's magical left foot curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 80th minute to deliver a 1-0 win over archrival Washington Spirit and Gotham FC's second NWSL Championship title in three years. The win completed the sequel of Gotham's 2023 NWSL Championship run - both teams were the lowest seed in the NWSL Playoffs before winning three straight games on the way to claiming the trophy in the world's most competitive league. This time, Gotham scored the latest game-winner in NWSL playoff history, the latest game-winner in regulation in NWSL playoff history and the latest game-winner in NWSL Championship history in its three wins. The victory also sealed Gotham's second major trophy this year after the New Jersey/New York club claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup continental title in May.

Here are the highlights.

Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga on winning her SECOND NWSL MVP award. Alicia Jay got to speak with NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga after winning her second-straight MVP award.

United Soccer League Championship

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are the champions of the USL Championship, winning the first league title in their 26-year history by defeating FC Tulsa on penalties, 5-3, after playing to a 0-0 draw in the USL Championship Final this afternoon at ONEOK Field. Goalkeeper Eric Dick was named Most Valuable Player of the final after making five saves in the match and making a save to deny Tulsa's Stefan Lukic in the shootout. It was his 16th shutout of the season and 30th as a member of the Hounds, both team records. Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz, Chase Boone, Sean Suber and Beto Ydrach all converted their penalties for the Hounds. The Hounds became the first team in Championship history to win the title without conceding a single goal in the playoffs, as they end the year on a streak of 632 minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to the regular season.

Here are the highlights

The USL Championship announced that Louisville City FC's Danny Cruz had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading the club to its second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield in historic fashion, losing just once in the regular season. Cruz completed his fifth season at the helm having led the side to one of the great regular season campaigns in the USL Championship's 15-season history, becoming only the second Head Coach to win the award in consecutive years after former Orlando City SC manager Adrian Heath in 2011-12. "This award is a testament to the work that our staff and players put in every single day. I am grateful for the relationships that we have built and the dedication that every person has displayed this season," Cruz said. "I want to thank my wife Brittany, my kids - Santi and Bella, Deb, Nick, and my entire family for their sacrifice, as it has allowed me to put in so much time into trying to be a better coach. While we accomplished so many incredible things this year, I also recognize that we fell short of our ultimate goal. I am dedicated to working relentlessly every day to prepare for an even better 2026."

Indy Eleven Professional Soccer is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Huber as the team's new President. As President, Huber will take a lead role helping expand the club's overall sport portfolio, expanding brand awareness, and enhancing community and government relations, and he will be integral in the pursuit of a new stadium. Huber will sit on Indy Eleven's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Greg Stremlaw. "I am very pleased to see Michael join our organization as his connectivity in the community; experience in negotiating complex transactions; leadership in high-impact economic and civic initiatives; amongst a myriad of other successes, are a welcome addition to Indy Eleven," stated Stremlaw.

Major League Soccer

Matt Freese CLEAN SHEET sends NYCFC to Eastern Conference Final!!

Canadian Premier League

Former staff, players and fans speak out following Valour FC suspending operations

United Soccer League One

Union Omaha Soccer, in partnership with the City of Omaha, is announcing an agreement for the development of a professional soccer stadium and mixed-use district in north downtown Omaha. If approved, a groundbreaking would occur in 2026 and the stadium would open in 2028. This new stadium would serve as a transformative anchor for the area, adding a walkable, vibrant and transit-oriented destination. Once built, it will be visible from Abbott Drive, adding a new "wow factor" to the city's front door. The new stadium will house Union Omaha, Nebraska's premier professional soccer team and a two-time USL League One champion. It will also be the future home to a women's professional team. The stadium will anchor a 20-acre district of retail, dining, housing and green space. It will accentuate a rapidly evolving area that includes the Hot Shops Art Center and Millwork Commons. "This is huge for Omaha," said Omaha Mayor John Ewing. "The stadium and surrounding district would offer another reason to live, work and play downtown, strengthening our urban core. It will be an engine for jobs, housing, entertainment and urban living. It demonstrates what's possible when public and private partners share a vision for growth that benefits the entire community."

The new stadium would house Union Omaha, a two-time USL League One champion, as well as a women's professional team, officials said.

Westchester Soccer Club announced that it has named George Gjokaj Sporting Director and Head Coach and Ray Selvadurai Technical Advisor for the club, effective immediately. These two veteran coaches and talent evaluators have over 60 years of combined experience in every area of the game, begin their new roles immediately. 'When we looked at both the needs and the opportunity we have in re-focusing and building our organization from the academy level to the professional side, we realized that two professionals who were almost literally in our backyard were interested and available, and we are proud to welcome George and Ray to our team," said Westchester SC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "We have said from day one our success lies in the talent in our region that we need to develop, a fan base that needs to be cultivated and inspired, and to make sure that the level of play and execution on the pitch at our USL League One club mirrors our growth on every level, and we are confident that these two talented and well-respected soccer lifers are the ones to take us there."

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League (NSL) concluded its inaugural season with a landmark ratings performance, as more than 1.1 million Canadians tuned in nationwide to watch the first-ever NSL Final. The thrilling championship match - a weather-interrupted, high-intensity 2-1 comeback win by Vancouver Rise FC over AFC Toronto at BMO Field - delivered an average audience of 185,000 viewers, with a cumulative Reach surpassing 1.1 Million tuning in across TSN, RDS, CBC and Radio-Canada. Tens of thousands more watched online across CBC Gem, CBC YouTube and TSN+."We are thrilled that over 1.1 million Canadians tuned in to see an exciting NSL Final," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "These ratings reinforce what we've seen in stadiums and across social platforms all season - there is a growing demand for women's professional soccer in this country. This is only year one - we are so excited to see this league continue to grow."

Relive the intensity, drama, and history of the first-ever NSL Final.

Major Arena Soccer League Women

KC women's arena soccer team forced to change name, move to Iowa by MASL.

The team was set to play it's inaugural 2025-2026 season in the 24-team Major Arena League Soccer Women (MASLW) in Lenexa

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced that the Massachusetts Pirates organization has officially relocated to Orlando, Florida, where it will compete as the Orlando Pirates beginning with the 2026 season. The franchise will host home games at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, marking an exciting new era for one of the league's most successful and respected organizations. The move, formally announced by the Pirates, reflects a strategic decision to align the team with one of the nation's most vibrant and fast-growing sports markets. With a commitment to community engagement, local partnerships, and an exciting game-day atmosphere, the Orlando Pirates will bring IFL football to Central Florida fans for the first time. "This relocation represents both growth and opportunity - for the Pirates organization, for the Indoor Football League, and for the passionate sports community of Orlando," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. " "The Yatim family has invested heavily in building a strong, recognizable brand with the Pirates. We're excited to see them move into a market that truly reflects their vision and energy." The Orlando Pirates will continue to be led by Jawad Yatim (Founder, CEO & General Manager) and Hassan Yatim (Co-Owner), with veteran coach Rob Keefe named as head coach. Keefe, a familiar name in Orlando football history, previously guided the Orlando Predators to three consecutive playoff appearances and two division titles from 2014 to 2016.

The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced a broadcast partnership with FanDuel Sports Network, bringing America's longest-running indoor football league to millions of households across the country. Beginning in 2026, FanDuel Sports Network will deliver 60 live IFL matchups across its family of networks, as well as the FanDuel Sports Network App. The partnership will include coverage of the Western Conference Championship and the IFL National Championship, providing fans with front-row access to the league's most competitive and high-stakes moments. As part of the deal, FanDuel Sports Network will also become the official home of Sunday Night Indoor Football - a new primetime showcase airing every Sunday at 7:30 PM ET. Each week, fans can expect fast-paced action, dynamic storytelling, and the electric atmosphere that defines the IFL experience.

"Partnering with FanDuel Sports Network represents a major step forward for the Indoor Football League," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the IFL. "This partnership expands our reach to new audiences across the country, gives our Coaches, Players, and Officials the exposure needed to advance their brand, and gives our loyal fans a premier viewing experience each week."

Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders claimed their first Grey Cup since 2013 with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg. Relive the stand-out plays, momentum shifts and champions' moment in this cinematic recap.

HOCKEY

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced that Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 OHL regular season and playoffs as a result of actions in a regular season game on November 14, 2025 against the Oshawa Generals. Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for slashing with 2:11 remaining in the third period. This decision follows a comprehensive review of the incident by the OHL Department of Player Safety that incorporated video, game reports, interviews and submissions from both Clubs. The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent's head, followed by further contact on a defenseless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL. As part of this sanction, Dragusica will be required to complete a League-mandated education, counselling and community service program and appear before a Reinstatement Panel before being eligible to apply for reinstatement for the 2026-27 season.

Here is the video of it.

American Hockey League

Coachella Valley's Kaden Hammell got the better of Calgary's Alex Gallant in an absolute bomb-throwing fight between two tough customers in the AHL. You won't want to miss this one.

ECHL

ECHL Top 5 Plays: First Of The Season!

Professional Women's Hockey League

Vancouver Goldeneyes win sold-out opener. It was an electric home-opener for the Vancouver Goldeneyes as they took down the Seattle Torrent in a sold-out game at the Pacific Coliseum Friday. Cecilia Hua has more.

A battle between Ottawa and the city's PWHL team. Ottawa's professional women's hockey team is calling their new rink with fewer seats 'unacceptable' given their growing fan base. Annie Bergeron-Oliver reports.