Last Week around the Leagues
by Fran Stuchbury
Published on November 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
This past week Gotham FC won its second National Women's Soccer League Championship; the Indoor Football League's Massachusetts Pirates relocated to Orlando, Florida; and Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica was suspended for the remainder of the Ontario Hockey League season due to a slashing incident.
Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, Canadian Premier League, Northern Super League, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League Women, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, Ontario Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, International League, Pioneer League, Women's Pro Baseball League, Major League Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee Association.
SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
The Cardiac Kids from Gotham FC had one final arrow in their quiver. Rose Lavelle's magical left foot curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 80th minute to deliver a 1-0 win over archrival Washington Spirit and Gotham FC's second NWSL Championship title in three years. The win completed the sequel of Gotham's 2023 NWSL Championship run - both teams were the lowest seed in the NWSL Playoffs before winning three straight games on the way to claiming the trophy in the world's most competitive league. This time, Gotham scored the latest game-winner in NWSL playoff history, the latest game-winner in regulation in NWSL playoff history and the latest game-winner in NWSL Championship history in its three wins. The victory also sealed Gotham's second major trophy this year after the New Jersey/New York club claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup continental title in May.
Here are the highlights.
Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga on winning her SECOND NWSL MVP award. Alicia Jay got to speak with NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga after winning her second-straight MVP award.
United Soccer League Championship
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are the champions of the USL Championship, winning the first league title in their 26-year history by defeating FC Tulsa on penalties, 5-3, after playing to a 0-0 draw in the USL Championship Final this afternoon at ONEOK Field. Goalkeeper Eric Dick was named Most Valuable Player of the final after making five saves in the match and making a save to deny Tulsa's Stefan Lukic in the shootout. It was his 16th shutout of the season and 30th as a member of the Hounds, both team records. Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz, Chase Boone, Sean Suber and Beto Ydrach all converted their penalties for the Hounds. The Hounds became the first team in Championship history to win the title without conceding a single goal in the playoffs, as they end the year on a streak of 632 minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to the regular season.
Here are the highlights
The USL Championship announced that Louisville City FC's Danny Cruz had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading the club to its second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield in historic fashion, losing just once in the regular season. Cruz completed his fifth season at the helm having led the side to one of the great regular season campaigns in the USL Championship's 15-season history, becoming only the second Head Coach to win the award in consecutive years after former Orlando City SC manager Adrian Heath in 2011-12. "This award is a testament to the work that our staff and players put in every single day. I am grateful for the relationships that we have built and the dedication that every person has displayed this season," Cruz said. "I want to thank my wife Brittany, my kids - Santi and Bella, Deb, Nick, and my entire family for their sacrifice, as it has allowed me to put in so much time into trying to be a better coach. While we accomplished so many incredible things this year, I also recognize that we fell short of our ultimate goal. I am dedicated to working relentlessly every day to prepare for an even better 2026."
Indy Eleven Professional Soccer is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Huber as the team's new President. As President, Huber will take a lead role helping expand the club's overall sport portfolio, expanding brand awareness, and enhancing community and government relations, and he will be integral in the pursuit of a new stadium. Huber will sit on Indy Eleven's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Greg Stremlaw. "I am very pleased to see Michael join our organization as his connectivity in the community; experience in negotiating complex transactions; leadership in high-impact economic and civic initiatives; amongst a myriad of other successes, are a welcome addition to Indy Eleven," stated Stremlaw.
Major League Soccer
Matt Freese CLEAN SHEET sends NYCFC to Eastern Conference Final!!
Canadian Premier League
Former staff, players and fans speak out following Valour FC suspending operations
United Soccer League One
Union Omaha Soccer, in partnership with the City of Omaha, is announcing an agreement for the development of a professional soccer stadium and mixed-use district in north downtown Omaha. If approved, a groundbreaking would occur in 2026 and the stadium would open in 2028. This new stadium would serve as a transformative anchor for the area, adding a walkable, vibrant and transit-oriented destination. Once built, it will be visible from Abbott Drive, adding a new "wow factor" to the city's front door. The new stadium will house Union Omaha, Nebraska's premier professional soccer team and a two-time USL League One champion. It will also be the future home to a women's professional team. The stadium will anchor a 20-acre district of retail, dining, housing and green space. It will accentuate a rapidly evolving area that includes the Hot Shops Art Center and Millwork Commons. "This is huge for Omaha," said Omaha Mayor John Ewing. "The stadium and surrounding district would offer another reason to live, work and play downtown, strengthening our urban core. It will be an engine for jobs, housing, entertainment and urban living. It demonstrates what's possible when public and private partners share a vision for growth that benefits the entire community."
The new stadium would house Union Omaha, a two-time USL League One champion, as well as a women's professional team, officials said.
Westchester Soccer Club announced that it has named George Gjokaj Sporting Director and Head Coach and Ray Selvadurai Technical Advisor for the club, effective immediately. These two veteran coaches and talent evaluators have over 60 years of combined experience in every area of the game, begin their new roles immediately. 'When we looked at both the needs and the opportunity we have in re-focusing and building our organization from the academy level to the professional side, we realized that two professionals who were almost literally in our backyard were interested and available, and we are proud to welcome George and Ray to our team," said Westchester SC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "We have said from day one our success lies in the talent in our region that we need to develop, a fan base that needs to be cultivated and inspired, and to make sure that the level of play and execution on the pitch at our USL League One club mirrors our growth on every level, and we are confident that these two talented and well-respected soccer lifers are the ones to take us there."
Northern Super League
The Northern Super League (NSL) concluded its inaugural season with a landmark ratings performance, as more than 1.1 million Canadians tuned in nationwide to watch the first-ever NSL Final. The thrilling championship match - a weather-interrupted, high-intensity 2-1 comeback win by Vancouver Rise FC over AFC Toronto at BMO Field - delivered an average audience of 185,000 viewers, with a cumulative Reach surpassing 1.1 Million tuning in across TSN, RDS, CBC and Radio-Canada. Tens of thousands more watched online across CBC Gem, CBC YouTube and TSN+."We are thrilled that over 1.1 million Canadians tuned in to see an exciting NSL Final," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "These ratings reinforce what we've seen in stadiums and across social platforms all season - there is a growing demand for women's professional soccer in this country. This is only year one - we are so excited to see this league continue to grow."
Relive the intensity, drama, and history of the first-ever NSL Final.
Major Arena Soccer League Women
KC women's arena soccer team forced to change name, move to Iowa by MASL.
The team was set to play it's inaugural 2025-2026 season in the 24-team Major Arena League Soccer Women (MASLW) in Lenexa
FOOTBALL
Indoor Football League
The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced that the Massachusetts Pirates organization has officially relocated to Orlando, Florida, where it will compete as the Orlando Pirates beginning with the 2026 season. The franchise will host home games at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, marking an exciting new era for one of the league's most successful and respected organizations. The move, formally announced by the Pirates, reflects a strategic decision to align the team with one of the nation's most vibrant and fast-growing sports markets. With a commitment to community engagement, local partnerships, and an exciting game-day atmosphere, the Orlando Pirates will bring IFL football to Central Florida fans for the first time. "This relocation represents both growth and opportunity - for the Pirates organization, for the Indoor Football League, and for the passionate sports community of Orlando," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. " "The Yatim family has invested heavily in building a strong, recognizable brand with the Pirates. We're excited to see them move into a market that truly reflects their vision and energy." The Orlando Pirates will continue to be led by Jawad Yatim (Founder, CEO & General Manager) and Hassan Yatim (Co-Owner), with veteran coach Rob Keefe named as head coach. Keefe, a familiar name in Orlando football history, previously guided the Orlando Predators to three consecutive playoff appearances and two division titles from 2014 to 2016.
The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced a broadcast partnership with FanDuel Sports Network, bringing America's longest-running indoor football league to millions of households across the country. Beginning in 2026, FanDuel Sports Network will deliver 60 live IFL matchups across its family of networks, as well as the FanDuel Sports Network App. The partnership will include coverage of the Western Conference Championship and the IFL National Championship, providing fans with front-row access to the league's most competitive and high-stakes moments. As part of the deal, FanDuel Sports Network will also become the official home of Sunday Night Indoor Football - a new primetime showcase airing every Sunday at 7:30 PM ET. Each week, fans can expect fast-paced action, dynamic storytelling, and the electric atmosphere that defines the IFL experience.
"Partnering with FanDuel Sports Network represents a major step forward for the Indoor Football League," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the IFL. "This partnership expands our reach to new audiences across the country, gives our Coaches, Players, and Officials the exposure needed to advance their brand, and gives our loyal fans a premier viewing experience each week."
Canadian Football League
The Saskatchewan Roughriders claimed their first Grey Cup since 2013 with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg. Relive the stand-out plays, momentum shifts and champions' moment in this cinematic recap.
HOCKEY
Ontario Hockey League
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced that Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 OHL regular season and playoffs as a result of actions in a regular season game on November 14, 2025 against the Oshawa Generals. Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for slashing with 2:11 remaining in the third period. This decision follows a comprehensive review of the incident by the OHL Department of Player Safety that incorporated video, game reports, interviews and submissions from both Clubs. The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent's head, followed by further contact on a defenseless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL. As part of this sanction, Dragusica will be required to complete a League-mandated education, counselling and community service program and appear before a Reinstatement Panel before being eligible to apply for reinstatement for the 2026-27 season.
Here is the video of it.
American Hockey League
Coachella Valley's Kaden Hammell got the better of Calgary's Alex Gallant in an absolute bomb-throwing fight between two tough customers in the AHL. You won't want to miss this one.
ECHL
ECHL Top 5 Plays: First Of The Season!
Professional Women's Hockey League
Vancouver Goldeneyes win sold-out opener. It was an electric home-opener for the Vancouver Goldeneyes as they took down the Seattle Torrent in a sold-out game at the Pacific Coliseum Friday. Cecilia Hua has more.
A battle between Ottawa and the city's PWHL team. Ottawa's professional women's hockey team is calling their new rink with fewer seats 'unacceptable' given their growing fan base. Annie Bergeron-Oliver reports.
North American Hockey League
Top Five Plays of the Week
3ICE
3ICE is coming to Iowa!
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
The Dallas Wings have secured the No. 1 pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft, as the league held its annual Draft Lottery on Sunday. The results were unveiled live on ESPN, with the Wings winning the No. 1 pick, while the Minnesota Lynx earned the No. 2 selection, Seattle Storm No. 3, Washington Mystics No. 4, and Chicago Sky No. 5. It marks the second consecutive year Dallas has drawn the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery. The 2026 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026. The Wings won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery as well and went on to select Paige Bueckers first overall at the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 6-0 guard from the University of Connecticut had a record-setting rookie season capped by winning 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. "It is great for our franchise to have this opportunity," said recently announced Dallas Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez. "We will continue to evaluate the great position we are in for next season and for the future of the organization. Our fans and season ticket members I'm sure are as excited as we are about tonight's results."
Watch as the Dallas Wings receive the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
NBA G League
Mac McClung ERUPTED For 42 PTS On 7/7 3PT In Win Over Wolves!
BASEBALL
International League
In a place where legends once appeared out of the corn, a place the baseball community refers to as magical, an iconic location in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Cubs will host the St. Paul Saints at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday August 11, 2026. It will be just the second Minor League Baseball game played at the legendary ballpark, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels played the Quad Cities River Bandits in Dyersville on August 9, 2022. "We are extremely excited Major League Baseball has invited us to become the first Triple-A team to host a game at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site," Iowa Cubs General Manager Randy Wehofer said. "I know it will be a magical experience for our fans, our players and our staff. I look forward to working with the team from the Commissioner's Office, and our friends with the Saints and Diamond Baseball Holdings, to create wonderful memories for everyone involved."
It's back! Field of Dreams game returning to Iowa this summer.
Louisville Bats unveil new alternate identity, 'The Louisville Humidity'. The team has been coming up with alternate identities for the past few years to create something fun for the fans.
Pioneer League
At the American Graffiti museum in Modesto, Main Street Baseball, owners of Modesto's new Pioneer Baseball League franchise, announced that the team's new primary identity is the Modesto Roadsters. The team's mascot, a kit fox, will be called "Cruiser." The team also unveiled the club's bright new logos and cap designs - including one featuring a San Joaquin Valley kit fox wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses driving a 1960s-era roadster. The new name represents a change from the announcement two weeks ago that the team would be called the Modesto Glow Riders. The Glow Riders will serve as the team's alternate identity, with the club taking the field as the Glow Riders once each week to highlight local Latino-owned businesses and celebrate the music, art, and fashion rooted in California's lowrider culture. "This new team will be an integral part of Stanislaus County and the Central Valley for decades to come, so it was really important that we get the name exactly right," said Roadsters owner Dave Heller. "After the Glow Riders were announced, we did a lot of listening and learned a lot about this community, its culture, and its people. I was blown away by the passion and the pride people here have for baseball, their team and their history. We owed it to them to hit a home run with the new primary identity, and with the Modesto Roadsters we've hit a grand slam!"
New pro baseball team in Modesto gets a rebrand
Women's Pro Baseball League
Historic first round delivers star power, global reach, and the beginnings of four franchise identities. The first round of the inaugural WPBL Draft offered a preview of what this league is poised to become: a blend of elite talent, global perspective, and remarkable personal journeys finally given a professional stage. From decorated national team veterans to teenage phenoms, Round One delivered storylines as compelling as the players themselves.
Meet Kelsie Whitmore, Women's Professional Baseball's 1st overall pick.
Ever since she was 6 years old, Kelsie Whitmore knew she wanted to play professional baseball.
Mo'ne Davis drafted 10th overall in first Women's Professional Baseball League draft Mo'ne Davis, who became a household name more than a decade ago as a Little League World Series star, was drafted into the Women's Professional Baseball League. Davis was selected 10th overall by Los Angeles in the league's first-ever draft, held after 600 women from 10 countries tried out for a spot. "I feel good. I was in shock. I didn't think I was gonna go that early just because my arm is messed up, but it feels great," Davis said.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed former Buffalo Bills and New York Giants defensive tackle Casey Rogers. "It's another opportunity to compete and play lacrosse at the highest level," said Rogers. "I had to step away from the game to play in college and the NFL. Getting to have a stick in my hand and playing the Creator's Game and the Medicine Game is a blessing." Rogers recently returned to lacrosse, signing with the Philadelphia Wings. The transition man played against the Knighthawks in the preseason on Nov. 8 in Oakville, Ontario.
OTHER SPORTS
Major League Volleyball
Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, is thrilled to announce Minnesota as its newest franchise market, set to begin competition in 2027. The addition increases the total number of teams to 11 for the '27 season. The new MLV Minnesota franchise is majority owned and will be operated by Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. "We are extremely excited to announce that Minnesota will be home to a new Major League Volleyball team beginning in 2027," said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. "Minnesota has a strong and vibrant volleyball culture that continues to flourish. We can't wait for fans to have the opportunity to watch the best volleyball players in the world compete at Grand Casino Arena."
Major League Volleyball expands into Minnesota.
The Atlanta Vibe announced that Tariq Farid, founder of Edible Arrangements, and Somia Silber, CEO of parent company Edible Brands, have acquired a minority ownership stake in the team through their new sports venture arm, BroadPeak Sports & Entertainment, LLC, led by President Jared Silber. The partnership marks the firm's largest sports venture to date and furthers the Vibe's long-term strategy to become a leading Atlanta sports franchise, a perennial volleyball powerhouse and a mainstay in the Georgia landscape. "We are thrilled to welcome Tariq, Somia, and Jared to our ownership group," said Colleen Craig, Atlanta Vibe Team Owner. "With their track record of building lasting brands and applying digital expertise to create meaningful consumer connections, they're the perfect partners to help the Vibe shine on the court and in the community."
Ultimate Frisbee Assocation
Powering up with the best hammer throws from the 2025 UFA season!
